More than half of young Britons are spending beyond their means on holidays, with many admitting they are doing so simply to keep up appearances.

Holidays

A poll of 2,000 UK adults by travel firm First Choice found that 8% have booked getaways they could not afford in a bid to enjoy the same experiences as their peers. Almost four in ten (39%) recognise a wealth gap between themselves and their more affluent friends.

According to the research, Gen Z and Millennials go on an average of seven holidays each year. However, more than half (57%) admitted feeling embarrassed when they could not join friends or family on trips due to financial constraints, as reported by the Daily Star.

The poll found 73% of Gen Z admit the first thing they think about when booking a trip is how it will look online. The pressure to impress is proving costly, with the average young holidaymaker overspending by a whopping £2,200.

Some participants said they feel disheartened watching holiday plans develop in WhatsApp groups when they know they cannot afford to take part.

Kevin Nelson, managing director of First Choice, said: "Our research highlights a real struggle young Brits face in trying to balance their social aspirations with financial realities."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

