Corendon Airlines presents its 2026 summer flight schedule and once again offers travellers from the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland a wide range of flights to 18 vacation destinations in Turkey, Greece, Spain/Canary Islands, Egypt and Morocco. Overall, the airline plans a 20 per cent increase in seat capacity in the UK, DACH* market and Poland compared to summer 2025.

More flights to Antalya

In line with the growing demand from the UK market, Corendon Airlines is increasing frequencies on its UK routes from six departure airports for summer 2026. With daily flights from London Stansted and multiple weekly flights from Manchester, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle, travellers will enjoy an even greater choice of convenient flights to Antalya, the vibrant heart of the Turkish Riviera, as well as regular connections to Heraklion, opening more opportunities to explore the beauty of Crete.

"In the 2026 summer flight schedule, we are concentrating on our core routes and consistently pursuing our growth strategy," explains Matthew Carpenter, UK Country Manager, Corendon Airlines. "We are increasing UK flights, focusing on our core bases in Greece and Turkey and increasing the frequency of flights from some of our current UK departure points.’

New Greece route and an increase in flight frequencies to Hurghada

In Germany, thanks to close co-operation with renowned tour operators and travel agents as well as consistently high demand, flights to Antalya will be significantly expanded from all four German bases at Dusseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Hanover and Nuremberg, increasing to two daily connections, with three flights a day from Dusseldorf.

The route between Münster/Osnabrück Airport and Heraklion on the Greek island of Crete is a completely new addition to Corendon Airlines' flight programme. From Nuremberg, Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn to Hurghada, the existing frequency will be increased from three to an average of five flights per week. In addition, some routes will be offered for the entire summer season for the first time, after only being part of the flight schedule for a few weeks in 2025. These include the routes to Hurghada from Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Linz and Vienna. In addition, the connections from Hanover to Las Palmas and Fuerteventura, from Nuremberg to Fuerteventura and Palma de Mallorca and from Düsseldorf to Palma de Mallorca will be available throughout the summer.

Growth in Poland

Corendon Airlines, which currently carries 10 million passengers, is also further expanding its route network in Poland and significantly increasing capacity. New routes are planned for summer 2026 to complement the existing network and meet the growing demand for travel. This underlines the strategic importance of Poland for the airline and its intention to further strengthen its offering in Central and Eastern Europe.

Further information on Corendon Airlines' flight offer can be found at www.corendonairlines.com.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

