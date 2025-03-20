Corendon Airlines hosted more than 30 travel agents and media at the Corendon Lounge in the MKM stadium in Hull for the thrilling football match between Hull City FC and Oxford United, which resulted in a 2-1 win for the home team.

Hull City and Corendon Airlines Welcome

This was Corendon Airlines’ final corporate event of the current season, held to celebrate the airline’s partnership with Hull City FC as official transport partner – a relationship that began in 2022.

Agents from Tui, Holidays by Design, Andrew Earles Travel, Hays Travel, Travel Dreams and Holiday Gems enjoyed the hospitality pre-and post-match, which included a Turkish buffet, a pitch-side tour, and a meet and greet with Hull City FC tiger mascot’s, Amber and Rory.

Matthew Carpenter, Corendon Airlines UK Country Manager said: “Part of our strategy to grow our UK market is to strengthen and expand sales via the trade, raising awareness of our flights to Turkey and Greece from regional airports including Manchester and Newcastle in the north. It was therefore great to meet so many of our agent partners in person, while enjoying a great night of football courtesy of Hull City FC.”

About Corendon Airlines

Founded in 1997 as a tour operator in the Netherlands, Corendon has since grown into a tourism group by incorporating an airline, incoming services, and hotels across Europe, Turkey, and the Caribbean. Corendon Travel is one of the leading tour operators in the Netherlands and Belgium and continues to operate in the Danish market. Particularly synonymous with Turkey as a destination, Corendon offers its guests a wide range of products and destinations, making it one of the leading tour operators in these markets. Since its inception with the motto "Make a Difference," Corendon Airlines has introduced numerous pioneering practices in the aviation industry. Together with its subsidiaries, Corendon Dutch Airlines, established in 2011, and Corendon Airlines Europe, established in 2017, it operates flights from many European countries, including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, and Poland, to popular holiday destinations across Europe and Turkey.