Passport stamps will soon be a thing of the past for travellers entering 29 European countries, as a new digital border control system rolls out this autumn.

Europe to ditch passport stamps for digital border checks this autumn

The Entry/Exit System (EES), launching on October 12, will replace manual passport stamping for non-EU visitors and those crossing Schengen borders. Instead, travellers will be required to provide biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints.

According to the European Union, the system will speed up border checks and improve security by automatically recording the time and place of entry and exit. The full implementation is expected by April 10, 2026.

Countries involved in the change include Spain, Austria, Denmark, Poland, and others within the Schengen Area. Once in place, the EES will register each visit digitally, eliminating the need for physical passport stamps.

The move follows similar changes already made in countries outside Europe. Australia scrapped stamps in 2012 with the launch of SmartGate, followed by Hong Kong (2013), Singapore (2019), and Argentina (2022), all of which adopted digital systems.

Travellers are also being warned not to collect unofficial or "novelty" passport stamps, such as those offered at tourist attractions like Machu Picchu in Peru. Border officials in some countries may see these as tampering, which can lead to passport replacement or even entry denial.

Aviation analyst Oliver Ranson warned that while the system is designed for efficiency, the early stages may bring delays. Speaking to The Independent Travel Podcast, he said new systems can cause unexpected issues, especially if queues build up.

Travellers are encouraged to check for updates before travelling and be prepared for longer processing times during the transition period.

While the EES is designed to streamline border control, experts warn it may face early challenges.

Aviation consultant Oliver Ranson, speaking on Simon Calder’s Independent Travel Podcast, cautioned that the transition could bring unexpected problems, especially in the early stages.

He said: “People don't have to queue for too long. The problem is, when things do start to go wrong and when new systems like the entry and exit system are introduced, unexpected niggles can make the overall arrivals process very gnarly very quickly.”