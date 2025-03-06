According to a recent survey by HotelPlanner.com, almost a quarter of Brits said they plan on travelling solo at some point. Of those who plan on exploring alone, a fifth are female. Sources also suggest there has been a 56 per cent increase in Google searches for “solo holidays” since 2020 and it’s believed that over 80 per cent of those who travel the world solo are female. With the interest in solo adventures rapidly growing amongst women over the past five years, we looked into how you can plan your trip.

Find an accommodation brand which champions safe female travel

Travelling solo can be a daunting prospect at first, and much of that comes down to choosing a location where you feel safe and an accommodation which champions and empowers women.

Europe’s largest hostel chain, a&o, identifies itself as a brand which enables women to explore some of the continent’s most popular cities and vibrant cultures with the peace of mind of having safe, modern and affordable accommodation in central locations. The chain currently operates 42 hostels with around 30,000 beds in 28 cities across 11 European countries. Many of these have female only dorms which enable likeminded solo female women to socialise and share stories of their individual adventures. From Edinburgh to Rotterdam, Copenhagen to Berlin, Prague to Vienna and Stuttgart, their properties are perfectly suited to female solo travellers looking to explore Europe’s most sought after hotspots. Alternatively, a&o also have single rooms available for bookings with many of them available for under £80 a night all year round.

Going against the stereotype of hostel travel, the a&o properties are in fact very modern and well equipped with bars, reception areas, Wi-Fi and spacious rooms. A high percentage of their properties are conversions of previous buildings, including hotels.

The luxury and remote escape

From city centre travel to something more remote for the ultimate luxury relaxation, the Maldives has become an increasingly popular destination for female solo travellers, offering a blend of safety, luxury, and unique experiences. Milaidhoo offers the perfect escape for solo female travellers due to its Discover Milaidhoo Package providing each guest with their own 24-hour dedicated island host to tailor every island experience, their own private villa as well as a range of relaxing wellness experiences to enjoy at leisure.

Visitors can enjoy nighttime fishing expeditions with Maldivian fisherman, cocktail classes with renowned mixologists and can even sleep under the stars on the isolated sandbanks in the Indian Ocean. Milaidhoo is the perfect place to unwind alone whilst meeting local Maldivian’s who can teach guests the importance of their culture all whilst living in luxury during their stay.

Solo Travellers can book the Discover Milaidhoo Package, which not only offers guests a half-board basis with credit for meals during their stay and its dedicated island host but also offers daily yoga sessions, access to all non-motorised water sports and free use of the snorkelling equipment, meaning guests can explore the ocean as much or as little as they want during their stay.

Staying Safe

HotelPlanner.com power reservations for over 1.4m properties around the world and specialise in the latest booking trends, data and consumer advice. Sharing his advice on staying safe abroad as a solo female traveller, CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hentschel said:

“We’re seeing a strong rise in the appetite for female solo travel, particularly in the years post pandemic, with searches for single rooms up significantly. There are a number of measures female solo travellers can take to ensure they are safe on their travels. This includes:

Research the destination beforehand, ensuring you are well informed on local customs, laws, cultural norms and safety record. It goes without saying that it’s not advisable to visit a destination which has a record for violence against female travellers.

Choose your accommodation wisely. It’s advisable to opt for a reputable hotel or hostel with good online reviews and security measures in place. Sometimes this might mean a higher cost, but there is no substitute for safety, particularly when travelling alone.

Stay connected with friends and family, letting them know beforehand where you plan to stay and how they can contact the accommodation should they be unable to reach you. Regularly check in with them during your trip and have a reliable means of communication, such as a fully charged phone or portable Wi-Fi device. They should be aware of your itinerary, so they know when it might be unusual for you not to be responsive over message or phone.

Use transportation wisely and stick to licensed taxis or rideshare services, especially when travelling at night. It’s certainly not advisable to accept lifts from strangers, even if you have spent time with them in the same day or evening.

Try to only carry essential items with you when exploring, and keep valuable such as passports, cash and electronics safely stored in a locked bag or safe in your accommodation. Be cautious when displaying expensive accessories.

Stay updated on local news and safety advisories, making sure you are aware of any potential risks or hazards in your chosen destination.

If you are unfamiliar with the city, consider procuring either a personal driver, tour guide, or a local escort/friend who knows the city very well and can help you navigate the city safely.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

