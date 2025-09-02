France has been named the world's most popular tourist destination after a bumper year for visitors.

Paris hosted the summer 2024 Olympic Games and gave France's tourism a major boost

The European nation - which hosted the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris - brought in €72.5 billion in spending from oversees tourists last year as well as €142.1 billion from domestic visitors with the sector contributing €266.2 billion to the country's economy, according to the World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC).

The WTTC's projections suggest France is on course to surpass those numbers in 2025.

A post on the organisation's website explained: "France’s Travel and Tourism sector reached new historic heights in 2024 and is on track to exceed this exceptional performance throughout 2025 ...

"This enduring performance highlights France’s strong tourism fundamentals, from world-class cultural and leisure assets to robust transport infrastructure and sustained government support."

The organisation's Economic Impact Research (EIR) - produced in collaboration with Oxford Economics - revealed the travel and tourism industry in France supported three million jobs with 300,000 more people employed in the sector than in 2019.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President and CEO, said: "France continues to set the pace for Travel and Tourism worldwide. After a historic 2024, the sector is expected to maintain its growth into 2025 and beyond.

"The successful hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games showcased France on the global stage, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination with the capacity to deliver exceptional experiences at scale. France remains a beacon for travellers globally."

Earlier this year, it was revealed France had welcomed almost 100 million visitors in 2024 - putting the country ahead of Spain where 94 million oversees tourists flocked last year.

French Tourism Minister Nathalie Delattre told Le Figaro: "While France is still the world leader in this sector, we are facing fierce competition, particularly from Spain ...

"We need to work to increase the average each visitor spends and get our visitors to stay longer."

The WTTC has predicted that travel and tourism in France could bring in €308.4 billion to the country's economy by 2035 with the sector supporting 3.5 million jobs.

The outlet added: "The sector is expected to remain a pillar of growth and opportunity, driven by evolving consumer trends, growing global demand, and investments in innovation and sustainability."