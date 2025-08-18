The government has teamed up with TikTok influencers to warn people about the dangers of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures.

Government launches campaign with TikTok

A new campaign will highlight how treatments like hair transplants and dental work can go badly wrong overseas, urging people to make "more informed choices before they go under the knife".

Officials say the push is part of a wider crackdown on medical tourism and comes as new rules are introduced to tighten regulation of cosmetic practitioners in England.

The campaign warns that "when it comes to cosmetic surgery abroad, the lowest price can come at the highest cost".

Videos will feature popular medical influencers including Midwife Marley and Doc Tally, who will urge patients to speak to their doctors first before booking trips. The TikTok clips will also include checklists on how to make journeys as safe as possible.

According to government figures, more than 400,000 people in Britain sought medical treatment overseas last year.

Some of the most common procedures included dental implants, veneers often referred to as "Turkey teeth", liposuction, hair transplants and nose jobs.