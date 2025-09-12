A group of young Australian tourists were in for a surprise after mistakenly booking accommodation run by nuns during a recent trip to Italy.

Best friends Chlo, Rahnn, Luc and Char documented the mix-up on their TikTok account, @themidmessess, where their video has since attracted over 250,000 views.

Expecting a standard holiday rental, they instead arrived at a chapel-turned-guesthouse run by a religious order.

Footage shows the travellers arriving at a large building and knocking on the door, only to be greeted by a nun in full habit and cross necklace. Realising their mistake, they decided to stay the night, wheeling their luggage through quiet halls lined with polished tiles and wide corridors.

Things took an unusual turn when they were shown to their room, a space lit by neon blue lights and overlooked by a life-sized religious statue.

One of the tourists appears visibly shocked, covering her mouth in disbelief.

The video also captures one of the friends using Google Translate in an effort to communicate with a nun, who remained calm but visibly unimpressed by the confusion.

Although the friends praised the nuns as “beautiful” in their caption, they chose to leave the accommodation early.

They wrote: “Wasn’t suited to our holiday, oops.”

The post sparked over 1,100 comments. One viewer noted the safety of religious stays for female travellers, while another claimed to have stayed in the same location, calling it “wonderful.”

Others questioned how the group failed to notice the listing was run by nuns.

One viewer wrote: "As someone in tourism for 15 years, I genuinely need to know how you saw this listing and never crossed your mind that well there's nuns there?!!! how?"

Another joked: "At lunch the nuns were discussing which of you won best outfit of the day.'"