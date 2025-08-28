King Charles is known for travelling with a surprising number of personal items, according to a new book.

King Charles takes his own bed, loo roll and radio on royal trips

In his bestseller 'Rebel King', author Tom Bower revealed how the monarch once sent a truck ahead of him to the North East of England to prepare his accommodation before his visit.

Bower wrote: "He [The King] sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the perfectly appropriate fittings in the guest rooms. And not just the odd chest of drawers: the truck contained nothing less than Charles and [Queen] Camilla's complete bedrooms, including the Prince’s orthopaedic bed, along with his own linen."

The writer added: "Alongside the furniture, his staff also brought a selection of everyday comforts. "His staff had also made sure to pack a small radio, Charles’s own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whisky and bottled water (for both bedrooms), plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands."

Food is another area where Charles is said to be particular. The King prefers organic produce and gives detailed instructions about how his breakfast should be prepared.

Bower explained: "He had never once cooked his own eggs and muffins. Because, like many people, Charles is fussy about how his own eggs are cooked, and because eggs are notoriously difficult to get just right, he insists that six eggs should be cooked so that at least two will be just as he likes them."