After a long hard winter, Lexus has researched some intriguing and gorgeous spas around the country for the perfect re-charge.

Lexus guide to amazing spas

The locations are ideal for a girls’ trip, a romantic break, or for a Mother’s Day treat. From cliff-top wooden saunas to forest spa trails, natural reed plunge pools and celestial flotation tanks, the selected of spas all show an attention to detail, luxury, comfort and omotenashi (hospitality) that are shared by Lexus and present in all its cars.

Lexus spa suggestions

The following spas are refreshingly different, reflecting the Lexus ‘Experience Amazing’ positioning.

Beach Box Sauna Spa, Banjo Groyne, Madeira Drive Brighton

This is a sauna experience like no other, for groups or individuals. Right on the beach, just steps from the sea, it consists of three wood-fired cedar six, eight, and nine-seat saunas made from converted horse boxes, with panoramic views. There’s also a fire pit, bucket shower, chilled ice bath, cool plunge pool and chilly slipper bath to cool off between sauna sessions. Additional treatments include exfoliating salt scrubs, clay face masks and Aufgass ice balls to sizzle on the hot rocks.

Overlooking Derwentwater with a spectacular mountain backdrop, The Falls Spa is designed so that the outdoors blends seamlessly with the spa interior, much like Engawa, a traditional Japanese architectural ‘outside in’ concept applied to Lexus car design. The spa incorporates natural wood, hand-finished stone and ceramics, echoing the national park backdrop, with a glass walled sauna providing panoramic views. A wide range of treatments is available, as well as multiple spa day options and bed and breakfast stays.

Saunas by the Sea, Polzeath and Padstow, Cornwall

Saunas by the Sea

These wood-fired, eco-friendly saunas in spectacular cliff locations in Polzeath and Padstow, provide a place to relax and recharge after a hard day surfing or hiking on the North Cornwall coast. A new Wild Spa and Wellness Centre has been launched in Coronation Gardens in Polzeath, adding a range of wellness-oriented outdoor classes and workshops, such as yoga, circuits, surf strength and conditioning, meditation and breath work.

If you fancy combining a spa visit with an overnight stay, consider The Scarlet Hotel in Mawgan Porth in Cornwall, which has an indoor and reed-filtered natural pool, clifftop cedar wood sauna, and steam room.

Titanic Spa Low Westwood Lane, Linthwaite, Huddersfield, W Yorkshire, HD7 5UN

Titanic Spa combines the historical architecture of a restored 20th century textile mill with modern spa and accommodation facilities, set among the Pennines. It focuses on sustainability, using renewable energy generated by solar roof panels, its own natural spring water source and use of local produce. A range of spa day and weekend stays are available.

Barnham Broom Honingham Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR9 4DD

Barnham Broom is the perfect location to combine a relaxing spa break with a round of golf and is a great base for exploring the Norfolk Broads, Cromer and Sheringham. It has extensive gardens, 46 luxury hotel rooms plus several apartments sleeping up to eight people. There’s a range of spa day packages plus overnight spa breaks with treatments, afternoon tea, dinner, breakfast and use of all spa facilities.

Cottonmill Spa, Sopwell House Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 2HQ

Located in the Hertfordshire countryside, Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House has one swimming pool, two vitality pools and a hydrotherapy pool, a state-of-the-art gym, sauna and steam room, a poolside terrace, and Rose Relaxation room. The Club at Cottonmill area includes a Garden Room, Whisper Room, Deep Relaxation Room and luxurious spa gardens.

For longer stays, Sopwell House provides 126 rooms and suites including 16 individually designed stylish Mews suites around landscaped gardens created by award-winning designer Ann-Marie Powell.

The Greenhouse Spa at the Elms Hotel Stockton Road, Abberley, Worcestershire, WR6 6AT

‘Small but mighty, stylish but not stuffy’ – the Elms hotel is a country manor, with beautifully crafted rooms, each with its own distinct styling and furnishings. The hotel’s Greenhouse spa is a botanical space with indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pools, saunas, steam rooms, and a fitness centre.

Wildwood Spa – Ravendere Retreats Lee, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 8LN

For a more intimate relaxing retreat, the Ravendere Wildwood Spa provides a self-catering cabin set in 12 acres of private woodland, with beaches, shops and restaurants a short drive away. Built from timber and stone to accommodate two adults, there are two living spaces surrounding an infinity pool and the interior has a minimalist, Nordic feel, with polished concrete floors, abundant foliage and sedum-clad roof. Facilities include a woodland waterfall shower, cedar and glass sauna and hydrotherapy pool loungers, with views over the valley and woodland.

Nirvana Spa, Mole Road, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5DJ

The Nirvana spa is known for its crystal-clear pools whose water is drawn from a natural aquifer. The themed outdoor Spa Garden features an elegant temple, statues and flower beds. There’s also an indoor Roman pool with arched ceiling and palm trees, and Colosseum Suite with its sculptures, artworks and Balneotherapy pool, filled with rejuvenating warm, gently moving, extra-oxygenated water. The range of spa treatments includes a session floating in a starlit celestial pool or in a mineral-enriched flotation pool to help alleviate pain relief, sleep problems and stress.

Utopia Spa, Alexander House, East Street, Turners Hill, East Grinstead RH10 4QD



Utopia Spa is an award-winning West Sussex spa at Alexander House, a Jacobean manor with 120 acres of gardens to explore. It offers 25 treatment rooms including three for couples, plus relaxation lounges, indoor pools, a bespoke outdoor barrel sauna and a truly amazing hot tub. A range of spa day packages are available, with a variety of dining and overnight stay options.

The rooftop Thermae Spa

Thermae Spa The Hetling Pump Room, Hot Bath Street, Bath, BA1 1SJ

A visit to Bath, arguably the UK’s most famous spa town, is incomplete without a dip in the city’s natural thermal waters. The rooftop Thermae Spa provides the opportunity to do this while soaking up an amazing view across the Bath skyline. The spa’s Wellness Suite includes an infrared room, ice chamber, celestial relaxation room and two steam rooms.

Skuna hot tub boat off Hertsmere Rd, Canary Wharf, London E14 4AL

For something entirely different, how about a hot tub boat? Skuna, at West India Quay in Canary Wharf, offers private hot tubs for a 75-minute leisurely cruise along the Thames while basking in water heated to 38°C. Each tub-boat holds up to eight people. Driving instructions, a safety briefing and route guidance are provided before embarking, and the water is changed after every trip. A range of hot and cold drinks, including wine, beer, cider and cocktails can be ordered to enjoy during the voyage.

Northern Ireland

Finnlough Elements Trail Spa 33 Letter Road, Aghnablaney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 2BB.

Located on the Donegal/Fermanagh border, this spa offers a self-guided two-hour trail through a series of hot and cold treatment rooms deep in a forest. Surrounded by nature, the trail features a Finnish sauna with a lake plunge, a float room, herbal sauna, a hot tub, and relaxation room. The spa’s aim is ‘to reconnect you with the elements, to offer quiet seclusion from your busy every day and imbue a deep sense of nature’s calm’. Day packages are available as well as overnight stays in transparent domes with uninterrupted sky views, or in River Cabins, Lake Suites or Sky Suites.

Scotland

Marine Troon 8 Crosbie Road, Troon, Ayrshire, KA10 6HE

The spa at Marine Troon was named one of the Best Spas in Scotland 2023/2024 by CN Traveller magazine. Its indoor heated pool offers superb views of the Ayrshire coastline and there is a range of state-of-the-art leisure and wellness facilities. The spa services include hot stone massages, detox body wrap, seaweed treatments and facials.

There are a range of day spa packages and overnight packages available.

The hotel has a range of rooms and suites, with guest dining in The Rabbit restaurant and The Seal bar. The venue also has a putting green overlooking the Old Course of Royal Troon Golf Club.

Wales

Lake Country House Hotel Llangammarch Wells, Builth, Powys, LD4 4BS

This manor house hotel is located on the banks of the River Irfon near Builth Wells in Mid Wales, with 50 acres of grounds. Its spa offers a 15 metre swimming pool, saunas, and hot tubs, with a view of a picturesque lake. Spa day packages and spa one and two-night packages are available.

