The final countdown is on, as MSC Cruises prepares to welcome its new flagship—MSC World America—to Miami next month. The ship will usher in a new world of cruising, going far beyond the typical vacation experience with new venues, new entertainment, and dining concepts and seven onboard districts designed to help guests choose their own holiday experience.

Orlando Bloom MSC Brand Representative

Now, Orlando Bloom is getting in on the excitement. Bloom starred in MSC Cruises’ Big Game commercial and continues to represent the brand in its ongoing “Let’s Holiday” ad campaign. Known for his love of adventure and meaningful travel experiences, the acclaimed actor praised the ship’s dynamic blend of European style and American comfort.

Bloom said: “MSC World America has something for everyone, whether you are into thrilling rides, world-class dining, or immersive entertainment. It’s an incredible way to travel, and it makes it easy and accessible for people to explore new places and create unforgettable memories. I’ve always thought the best kind of holiday combines adventure, discovery, and comfort, which is exactly what you get with MSC World America. Imagine soaring over the ocean on the Cliffhanger swing ride, dining at the only Eataly restaurant at sea, or enjoying ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert.’ Every moment is unforgettable.”

Here are Bloom’s most anticipated experiences on MSC World America:

NEW! CLIFFHANGER: THE ULTIMATE ATTRACTION FOR THRILL SEEKERS

Thrill seekers who want a rush of excitement will find it in the state-of-the-art Cliffhanger—the only over-water swing ride at sea—nestled in the heart of the Family Aventura district. Cliffhanger will swing four people at a time from the top deck out over the water, dangling 50 metres above the ocean below.

NEW! THE HARBOUR: THE GO-TO OUTDOOR DESTINATION FOR FAMILIES

The Harbour is designed for kids and families to engage in outdoor activities, enjoy delicious food and soak up the sun in the Family Aventura district. It will be the go-to destination for families from morning to night, with a range of activities and experiences including an aquapark, 11-story dry slide, ropes course, shaded family rest area, thematic playground and a fast-casual dining spot, making it easy to grab quick bites and refreshing drinks on the go.

NEW! “DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT”: DAZZLING ENTERTAINMENT TO REMEMBER

Guests won’t want to miss the first-ever “Dirty Dancing in Concert” at sea. The 90-minute live-to-film concert experience will bring the World Theatre to life, with several chances to enjoy a live band, dazzling dancers and spectacular singers belting out classic songs in sync with the movie. Each event will end with guests singing along and dancing in the aisles, followed by a Dirty Dancing-themed after party continuing well into the night.

NEW! EATALY AT SEA: AN UNFORGETTABLE CULINARY JOURNEY

MSC World America will feature the only Eataly restaurant at sea, offering a menu that covers the icons of Italian gastronomy and includes some of the brand’s most-loved dishes along with options exclusively available on board. Guests can enjoy an unparalleled ingredient selection carefully sourced from Italian suppliers, with freshly made pasta crafted on-site, for an unforgettable culinary journey celebrating Italy's finest flavours. The restaurant's design incorporates warm materials, natural tones and soft lighting, fostering an informal yet elegant atmosphere. The open kitchen will maintain Eataly's commitment to showcasing production processes live in front of guests' eyes.

NEW! BAR & LOUNGE CONCEPTS: REFRESHMENT MEETS ENTERTAINMENT

The Loft – Guests looking for an eventful evening can head to this multi-purpose adults-only venue in the Terraces district. The sophisticated and intimate atmosphere will feature dueling pianos, comedy shows and classic karaoke nights, with entertainment running well past midnight.

– Guests looking for an eventful evening can head to this multi-purpose adults-only venue in the Terraces district. The sophisticated and intimate atmosphere will feature dueling pianos, comedy shows and classic karaoke nights, with entertainment running well past midnight. All-Stars Sports Bar – This lively and vibrant venue is the perfect spot to watch the big game while enjoying drinks and classic bar food. Guests can enjoy signature sports bar games including interactive darts, digital shuffleboard, and foosball, or simply relax on the large terrace offering unrivalled ocean views.

NEW! LEGO® EXPERIENCES: FUN FOR ALL AGES

LEGO® Parade – MSC World America will feature the first LEGO® parade at sea, designed to entertain children of all ages as characters march through the ship from the Family Aventura district to the World Promenade.

LEGO® Family Zone – Within the Family Aventura district, guests can experience a brand-new area for master builders and bricks enthusiasts in the Sportplex, where parents and children can play together, and LEGO® fans of all ages can unleash their creativity.

– Within the Family Aventura district, guests can experience a brand-new area for master builders and bricks enthusiasts in the Sportplex, where parents and children can play together, and LEGO® fans of all ages can unleash their creativity. LEGO® Game Show – An exhilarating family team challenge in the Luna Park arena where guests can compete as true Master Builders with timed challenges, colorful bricks and unexpected twists, leading up to crowning a winner.

On April 9, 2025, MSC World America will be named in a glitzy ceremony at MSC Cruises’ new Port Miami terminal—the largest cruise terminal in the world—before setting sail on weekly departures to some of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean. The ship will offer alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and all sailings include a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in The Bahamas.

For more information about MSC World America, please click here

