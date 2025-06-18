From June 12, 2025, any passenger removed from a flight for unruly conduct will automatically face a minimum £500 charge—alongside potential civil claims for damages. Ryanair cites growing cases of passenger disorder—including alcohol-related incidents—that force crews to offload individuals mid-flight. The airline previously sought over £12,500 in compensation from one passenger who caused a diversion in 2024.

Badly behaved passengers facing fines

CEO Michael O’Leary says the fines will deter misconduct and help maintain a calm cabin environment. The Civil Aviation Authority confirms passengers removed for endangering safety could also face up to five years behind bars or a £5,000 fine in extreme cases. The new policy follows a record number of disrupted flights across the industry—including an EasyJet flight dubbed a “mid-air nightclub” last month.

Travellers and flight crew welcomed the change, noting that even minor disruptions can affect schedules and stress levels . However, critics warn enforcement could be inconsistent and question how the policy handles language barriers or misunderstandings.

Despite mixed opinions, Ryanair hopes the steep penalty becomes a strong deterrent. The measure reflects growing concern over passenger behaviour on crowded European flights and mirrors similar fines already used in the US.