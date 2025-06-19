Holidaymakers face summer chaos after a British travel company boasting “cheap breaks in the UK” collapsed.

Holidays at risk

Great Little Escapes, based in Sandhurst, Berkshire, has ceased trading as an ATOL holder, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirming the firm lost its licence on 13 June 2025.

The company, which also traded as 'Your Holidays' and 'Tunisia First', ran a string of websites flogging exotic getaways, including www.themaldives.co.uk, www.yourholidays.co.uk, www.thecaribbean.com and www.greatlittleescapes.co.uk.

A notice issued by the CAA warned: “The company based in Sandhurst, Berkshire, traded under the names Your Holidays, Great Little Escapes, and Tunisia First."

The firm had previously claimed to offer everything “from adventure holidays to relaxing spa holidays, beach holidays to city breaks, adults-only to fun-filled family resorts”.

Its own website described its packages as "holidays to the most iconic cities in the world".

But now, the dream has turned into a nightmare for unlucky travellers scrambling to save their summer plans.

The CAA urged customers not to submit compensation claims yet: “We are currently collating information from the company and will update this page as soon as possible. While waiting for further information, please do not submit a claim as these will be rejected."

Officials added that travel agents must also wait for official guidance before making any changes to existing holidays: “Travel agents will be individually contacted by the CAA with specific instructions for these bookings."