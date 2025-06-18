Uber is getting ready to launch self-driving taxis in London from spring 2026, and there won't be a human driver in sight.

Self Drive Taxi's

The company has joined forces with UK artificial intelligence firm Wayve, with the British government enabling trials through upcoming legislation.

These driverless cabs will operate without a human safety driver aboard and will be bookable through the Uber app in areas of the capital, in a test anticipated to create 38,000 jobs and pump up to £42 billion into the economy.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander explained that this deployment shows confidence in safety-first testing and the UK’s increasingly robust automated vehicles framework, ahead of nationwide rollouts under full AV regulation by 2027.

In a statement issued by the Department for Transport, she said: "The future of transport is arriving. Self-driving cars could bring jobs, investment and the opportunity for the UK to be among the world leaders in new technology."

The Automated Vehicles Act, passed earlier this year, will require self-driving cars to be approved after tests demonstrate "a level of safety at least as high as competent and careful human drivers", the department added.

Critics warn that London’s chaotic roads will pose challenges that could confuse even the smartest AI. But supporters believe this pilot marks the start of a true robotaxi revolution across Europe, following the lead of cities in the US where the tech is already in action.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

