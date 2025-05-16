They ruled the television and film industry in the 2000s and early 2010s.

Mount Rushmore of 2000s Teen heartthrobs

There was no escaping the blue eyes, chiselled jawline and washboard abs; teen heartthrobs were the teen shows' biggest (and best) obsession.

But who were the ultimate heartbreakers from the cable television era?

Here is our Mount Rushmore of the Teen Heartthrobs.

Is it a bird, is it a plane, no, it’s Tom Welling.

With deep blue eyes, you could get lost in, and a jawline suitable for the Man of Steel, Welling cemented himself in the Mount Rushmore of teen heartthrobs when he played young Superman on the hit CW show, Smallville.

The American actor, producer and model is also known for his role as the handsome eldest son of Steve Martin’s character Tom Baker in Cheaper By the Dozen.

You can now listen to Welling on his Smallville rewatch podcast, TalkVille with Michael Rosenbaum.

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia made hearts race in his breakout role as Jess, the intelligent yet troublesome love interest for Rory on the third season of Gilmore Girls.

Ventimiglia then mended hearts as the handsome, thoughtful head of the Pearson family as Jack Pearson, on the critically acclaimed NBC show, This Is Us.

The American actor does not seem to have any new projects on the way and is enjoying the Californian sun with his wife, Jarah Mariano whom he has a child.

Chad Michael Murray

With golden locks and stunning blue eyes, it was like every love song in the 2000s was written about him.

Chad Michael Murray was the go-to guy for teen romcoms in the early 2000s, starring in Freaky Friday and A Cinderella Story before securing the lead as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill.

Murray is set to reprise his role as Jake in 2025’s sequel, Freakier Friday, still rocking the same golden locks and smoulder that drove all the girls crazy in the 2000s.

Paul Walker

The final spot goes to the blue-eyed babe himself, Paul Walker (RIP).

Paul Walker dazzled the film industry with his piercing blue eyes when he appeared in his most notable role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Gone but never forgotten, Walker was a bona fide blockbuster star and heartthrob, deserving of a place on our Mount Rushmore.

James Lafferty

The other Scott brother certainly deserves a mention.

James Lafferty is best known as Nathan Scott on One Tree Hill, and he stole the show with his iconic on-screen romance with Bethany Joy Lenz as Naley (Nathan + Haley).

Lafferty has not appeared in any notable projects since the show ended, but his role as the charming Nathan Scott almost earned him the last spot on the Mount Rushmore.

by Vanely Barumire Female First