The documentary backed by Hello Sunshine - the production company founded by Reese Witherspoon - will follow the 2024 season of the F1 Academy.

F1 The Academy

What is the series about?

The adrenaline-fueled docuseries follows 15 young female drivers as they battle it out during the 2024 season of the F1 Academy.

There will be exclusive, behind-the-scenes access, similar to Formula 1: Drive to Survive, its predecessor.

Additionally, the series will highlight the drama of the races, the personal stories and high stakes for these incredible drivers and the teams around them.

One of the biggest storylines will likely be the champion Abi Pulling’s dominance as she finished every race on the podium, and won by 121 points over Doriane Pin.

Furthermore, the series will likely cover the several rookies of 2024 and their journey in single seater motorsport, learning all about the car and the tracks they visit.

Who will feature in the documentary?

The main stars of the documentary will be the 15 drivers from five teams - Rodin Motorsport, MP Motorsport, Campos Racing, ART Grand Prix and PREMA Racing.

The names of these drivers are the following:

Rodin Motorsport - Lola Lovinfosse (Charlotte Tilbury), Abbi Pulling (Alpine) and Jessica Edgar (American Express)

MP Motorsport - Emely de Heus (Red Bull Ford), Hamda Al Qubaisi (Red Bull Racing) and Amna Al Qubaisi (Visa Cash App RB)

Campos Racing - Chloe Chambers (Haas), Carrie Schreiner (Kick Sauber) and Nerea Marti (Tommy Hilfiger)

ART Grand Prix - Bianca Bustamante (McLaren), Aurelia Nobels (PUMA) and Lia Block (Williams)

PREMA Racing - Tina Hausmann (Aston Martin), Doriane Pin (Mercedes) and Maya Weug (Ferrari)

The series was executively produced by F1 ACADEMY's Managing Director Susie Wolff, who will no doubt feature in most episodes as the woman who leads the new junior racing category.

Besides the drivers, some team members and team principals will likely be featured as this sport has many people who contribute to make it what it is.

When will the series be released?

The series will be released on May 28, 2025 which is between the Miami and Montreal GP.

Where will you be able to watch the documentary?

The documentary will be exclusively available on Netflix, the famous streaming service.

Seven episodes will be released, full of drama, action, entertainment and excitement.

Why was this series produced?

The reasons why this racing series was formed and why this docuseries was produced share very similar objectives.

Arguably, the main reason is to promote females in motorsport, showing that they can drive just as fast as men and reach the upper levels of racing.

This will be familiar to Wolff, the first woman to participate in a F1 weekend in 22 years - for Williams back in 2014, driving in free practice at Silverstone.

Wolff said to Formula 1 that:

“We want to be the rocket fuel that drives female participation in our sport, both on and off the track.

To have the F1 Academy docuseries launch globally with Netflix is not just a huge step forward in visibility for our mission, but also a resounding statement about the momentum and demand for women’s sport.

We want to inspire and empower the next generation of young women.

Netflix will open up F1 Academy to a global audience of existing and future fans.”