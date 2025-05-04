Abbey Clancy claims she was ghosted by ITV bosses after accepting sitcom role

Abbey Clancy has claimed she was ghosted by TV bosses after being offered a role in an ITV show.

The 39-year-old model has claimed ITV chiefs asked her to be in sitcom 'G'wed', and after she accepted the offer they didn't get back to her.

Speaking about 'G'wed', which means "go ahead", on her and husband Peter Crouch's podcast 'The Therapy Crouch', she said: "They asked me to be in that.

"I said yes, but they never got back to me."

Abbey then said in a Scouse twang: "Come 'ed, lad.

"Get in touch, yeah?!"

This comes after it was reported in September that the star's property show, 'Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes', had been put on hold after just one series.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column at the time: "The top brass had a meeting about the show and decided not to continue with it.

"There are no plans for another series.

"The show had everything going for it - celebrities, fancy homes and some gossip.

"But it didn't deliver big enough viewing figures."

In the programme, Abbey showed viewers inside the houses of the rich and famous.

Announcing the series in 2023, ITV said at the time: "We will hear the personal stories behind their treasured possessions and gain a rare insight into their personal lives in this warm, fun and revealing series."

In a statement, Amanda Stavri - ITV's Commissioning Editor Reality - revealed Abbey would offer "a real insight into their lives".

She added: "Bringing even more reality programming to ITVBe and ITVX we are thrilled to announce that Abbey will showcase a real insight into their lives, passions and interests through two brand new commissions."