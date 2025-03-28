'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham has dropped a huge hint the show will be returning for a second season.

Stephen Graham has hinted Adolescence could return for a second series

The 'Boardwalk Empire' actor starred in the Netflix series - which he also co-wrote with Jack Thorne - as a father whose teenage son is accused of murdering a schoolmate and it's proved a huge hit around the world - and now Stephen has suggested a second run of 'Adolescence' could be in the works.

When asked about the possibility of a follow-up, Graham told Variety: "Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story."

'Adolescence' has broken Netflix records by pulling in 24.3 million views globally in the first four days after its release before climbing to 66.3 million after two weeks.

Graham's wife Hannah Walters was among the show's executive producers and she admits they were all blown away by its success.

She added to Variety: "It’s been overwhelming.

"Somebody sent us an email saying that he’d been the business for 38 years and had never known anything to have had an impact like that.

"We’re number one in 80 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Australia … it’s just incredible. I didn’t think the subject matter would resonate with the world, but it really has."

Graham added of the show's impact: "I suppose what I’m trying to say is that we had no idea that it would impact socially the way it has, but it seems to have cut through all the race, creed and hierarchical structures of society with the message that it’s carrying about our youth."

'Adolescence' focuses on the story of 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate named Katie and co-writer Jack Thorne recently admitted he's not sure where a second series could go,

During an appearance on 'This Morning', Thorne was asked if he and Graham would be keen to "do more" if the "opportunity was there" and he said: "I'd say two things that.

"The first is, I don't think we're the right people tell Katie story. So, I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made.

"Our aim was to try and tell Jamie's story as fully as we possibly could, and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way, or maybe we would be inadequate to that task.

"The second thing, in terms of the second series is, I think Jamie's story is finished. I don't think there's anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don't think there is a series two."

Each of the four episodes of the series were shot in one, continuous take, and Thorne would "love" to explore other subject matters via the same filming format.

He added: "We'd love to explore the one-shot format in another way. We'd love to tell other stories with it, but I don't think a series two of 'Adolescence' is quite right for us.

"I hope what this show does is it doesn't provide easy answers. It doesn't say: 'This is the way to solve this, this is the way to do that.'

"I hope what it provokes is conversations on the sofa, conversations in classrooms, and, hopefully, conversations in government."