Adrian Scarborough and his Gavin and Stacey co-stars are reuniting.

The stars of Gavin and Stacey are reuniting at two upcoming birthday parties

The 57-year-old actor - who played Peter Sutcliffe, the wife of Dawn Sutcliffe (Julia Davis) - starred in the BBC comedy show alongside Joanna Page (Stacey Shipman), Mathew Horne (Gavin Shipman), Ruth Jones (Nessa Jenkins) and James Corden (Neil 'Smithy' Smith).

Completing the line-up were Larry Lamb (Mick Shipman), Alison Steadman (Pam Shipman), Rob Brydon (Bryn West), Melanie Walters (Gwen West) and Robert Wilfort (Jason West).

And now Adrian has said the gang will be meeting up at two birthday bashes.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper’s 60 Seconds column, he said: "We've seen more of each other since we finished than we ever did when we were doing it. Just loads.

"There are two birthdays coming up, a 60th and a 61st, so we're all meeting up for those.

"That show will forever glue us together."

The cast of Gavin and Stacey - which was co-written by Ruth and James - said farewell to their alter egos after 17 years in the Christmas Day finale episode in 2024, and Adrian revealed the stars cried "on and off" for "about six weeks" due to the show ending.

He said: "We'd been crying for about six weeks on and off!

"On locations, it was desperately moving.

"We were on the street with a huge crowd of 150 people, all clapping, crying and saying goodbye. They'd made cards or dressed in a particular way."

The popularity of the Gavin and Stacey finale caused people to bombard Adrian during a supermarket trip.

He revealed: "We were away over Christmas and when we came back, it took me 20 minutes to go 20 metres in Waitrose because I was stopped by people telling me how fantastic it was."

And Adrian said finishing the show was a "really good thing" to do.

He said: "Me and Julia Davis never really did any of the dog work; we popped into the show, everybody would laugh and we'd go home again.

"The other poor beggars were up at 5.30am schlepping their way through six weeks of shooting.

"But we were as big a part of the family as I've ever felt and finishing it was a really good thing to do."