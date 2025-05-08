Agatha Christie's 'Endless Night' is to be adapted into a three-part series by the BBC.

Agatha Christie's Endless Night is to be adapted into a three-part series by the BBC

The late legendary author published the crime novel - which follows a young man who marries an American heiress and follows them as they build house on a supposedly cursed land - in 1967 and it was first adapted as a Hollywood film in the early 1970s starring Hayley Mills and Britt Ekland but a new version has been commissioned, to be written by Sarah Phelps.

She said: "I’m so excited to be teaming up again with ACL, Mammoth Screen and the BBC for Endless Night. One of Agatha Christie’s last novels, this is a chilling story of love, sex, deceit and death, of how far we’ll go to get our hearts desire and what we’ll do when night falls and the wolves start circling."

Filming on Endless Night will take place later this year and casting will be announced in due course.

The series will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, and on BritBox in the US and Canada.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “We are delighted to team up again with Agatha Christie Limited and Mammoth Screen to announce our next tale from the undisputed Queen of Crime: Endless Night. The phenomenal Sarah Phelps’ previous adaptations have thrilled millions and we could not be happier to have her bring this unique and chilling mystery to BBC iPlayer and BBC One.”

Robert Schildhouse, President BritBox North America and General Manager, BritBox International, said: “Our partnership with the BBC, Agatha Christie Limited and Mammoth Screen has delivered three outstanding Agatha Christie adaptations, all of which have been BritBox hits.

"'Towards Zero' debuted at #1, with the largest first week absolute viewership and engagement of any premiere on BritBox ever. We’re so pleased to continue this collaboration with a fourth addition, 'Endless Night'. As BritBox is the home to the largest collection of Agatha Christie titles in North America, we know our audiences—devotees to crime and mystery—will massively enjoy this series. And Sarah Phelps is the ideal match for adapting the compelling classic. In the hands of such a fearless writer, Endless Night will be unforgettable.”