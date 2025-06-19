Aggie MacKenzie dreamt of healing her broken relationship with the late Kim Woodburn.

The pair never spoke to each other again after their backstage bust-up when they played the Ugly Sisters in the Cinderella pantomime in Brighton in January 2008, in which Kim pushed Aggie to the floor.

The 69-year-old TV personality - who co-presented Channel 4's How Clean Is Your House? with the Queen of Clean from 2003 until 2009 - regrets not burying the hatchet before Kim died on Monday (16.06.25) after a short illness at the age of 83.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Aggie said: "I have no memory of the last time I spoke to Kim.

"It was years and years ago. I did used to dream about Kim but I never actually saw her in real life again.

"The dreams were mostly about us making up and being friendly again."

Aggie - who also fronted Storage Hoarders on ITV - wanted to be pals with the reality TV icon, but she said Kim was never into making friends.

Aggie explained: "They were kind of telling me that life is short and it made me wonder if we should just be nice to one another.

"But I never reached out after them, even though a part of me did want to. I never wanted not to be her friend but she didn't really do friendships."

During the Cinderella pantomime in Brighton in January 2008, Kim forgot a cue and Aggie tapped her on the shoulder.

After Kim pushed her co-star to the floor, Aggie erupted with rage, and the Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemate bawled in her dressing room and threatened to pull out of the show.

Aggie remembered: "We did our scene but when we came out at the other side, Kim was furious. She pushed me. She actually pushed me so hard that I fell over. I lost it then. I really, really lost it with her.

"She went off to her dressing room and she was crying her eyes out.

"The lead dancer was being made up to take her part because she was refusing to go back on stage, and this was an audience of hundreds of people.

"The interval had to be extended. But at the last minute, Kim stormed out of her dressing room and shouted, 'I'm going back out there!'

"It was so obvious that she had been crying."

Aggie paid tribute to Kim on Tuesday (17.06.25) and said praised her "incredible strength".

She told The Sun: "Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace.

"We clashed often. Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength.

"She survived because she had to.

"I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman."