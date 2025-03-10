Alan Carr is taking hair loss pills.

Alan Carr's hair has been thinning for years

The 48-year-old comedian started to lose his locks when growing up and admits that he has now turned to drugs in a bid to halt the ageing process.

Alan told hair stylist Andreas Wild on his 'Salon Confidential' podcast: "Growing up, I was fat, goofy, gay with glasses.

"It was so funny because I had all these things - then when I started losing my hair, out of everything, that was the thing I was like, 'Oh my God'.

"It's always been thinning. I've got the bald spot. I do take the pills and stuff to keep it going - I haven't had an erection for 20 years - and it's still going."

The 'Amanda and Alan's Spanish Job' presenter also revealed that he often gets mistaken for fellow TV star Gok Wan.

Recalling one such encounter, the funnyman said: "I introduced him to my brother Gary. He said: 'That's not your brother - he's not Chinese. You're Gok Wan'.

"I said: 'I'm not Gok Wan'. He said: 'Why are you lying?'"

Meanwhile, Alan revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with astigmatism - a condition which causes blurred vision in the eye as it changes shape.

He explained to Grace Campbell on his 'Life's a Beach' podcast: "I had a bit of a health scare, can we talk about this, I went to Moorfields [Eye Hospital], I’ve got something wrong with my eyes, like quite a lot of pressure, and I hate the glaucoma thing when they squirt the air in your eye ...

"I had something wrong with my eyes in the corner, and I was just so worried because he had to basically choke me, just to get this air going in my eyes, it was too much.

"And listen to this, what I had at Moorfields [Eye Hospital], they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in onto the lens to see if it worked, and he said, ‘Just relax Alan and just concentrate on the spike that’s going in your eye’, and I was like, ‘Excuse me?'"