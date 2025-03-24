Alan Cumming is set to host the BAFTA Television Awards.

The 60-year-old actor is poised to replace comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan as the hosts of the awards ceremony on May 11.

Emma Baehr, the executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, said: "We’re delighted that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P and O Cruises.

"He will definitely bring a playful sense of mischief and fun to the ceremony, so audiences should expect the unexpected at Britain’s biggest celebration of TV on Sunday 11 May.

"The sheer quality, innovation, and breadth of talent in British television in front of and behind the camera is second to none, and we look forward to honouring and celebrating these talented people at our upcoming awards ceremonies."

The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards will be announced on Thursday (27.03.25).

Alan has recently hosted the US version of 'The Traitors'. But in January, the Scottish actor - who became an American citizen in 2008 - revealed that he intends to spend more time in the UK moving forwards.

Alan - who moved to New York in 1998 - said on the 'How to be 60' podcast: "My husband Grant and I are planning to split our time more between here and New York, rather than before we had a holiday home here.

"I've definitely been planning to do that just as a thing in my life, but also my work.

"I'm now doing 'The Traitors', so once a year I'm here for a month and I made two films here last year. It's almost like the universe is pulling me back."