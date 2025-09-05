Alan Davies brother disowned him after he reported father's sexual abuse

Alan Davies says his brother stopped speaking to him after he had their father arrested.

The 59-year-old comedian was sexually abused by his father between the ages of eight to 13, following the death of his mother from leukaemia when he was just six years old, and Alan admitted his siblings would have “preferred he didn’t say anything at all”.

He told The Telegraph newspaper: “If the abuse occurred within a family, as it usually does, the instinct to withhold feels right, because families don’t usually support the victim.

“My older brother stopped speaking to me after I had dad arrested. He stopped sending birthday cards to my kids. I still have some contact with my sister, I see her son.

“They would have still preferred I didn’t say anything at all. But this is bigger than my family. You can’t not shine a light on it, just because you find it ‘a bit awkward’.”

Alan struggled with alcohol and anger as a result of the childhood abuse but only went to the police eight years ago after a therapist helped him to come to terms with what happened.

While Alan reported his father to the police, he was told that he would not be fit to stand trial as he was in his eighties, had dementia and was in a care home.

Speaking previously about the abuse and why he chose to detail it in his memoir Just Ignore Him, he told Cat Deeley on Lorraine: “It took me a long time to kind of find a forum as it were to talk about the more difficult things in my childhood, I haven’t been able to do it in stand-up comedy, I’ve done it in this book.

“Several people, people I know, one or two quite well known people, they’ve come to me and they’ve said ‘I’ve read your book and a similar thing happened to me’ or ‘similar things happened to me’ and then we’ve had a conversation about it as normal as talking about having a cup of tea.”