Alan Halsall wants Coleen Rooney on Coronation Street

The 38-year-old soap star is keen to get his 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' campmate to swap the jungle for the cobbles after they struck up a friendship on the ITV reality show last year.

She's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Alan is trying to get me behind the bar in 'Coronation Street'.

"I loved performing arts and acting when I was younger. I always went to drama classes."

The mum-of-four - whose husband is retired Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney - appeared as an extra in 'Hollyoaks' years ago with a "walk-in part".

Despite enjoying acting, she thinks being in the spotlight means people would struggle to accept her playing a character.

She explained: "I feel like it would be hard to get into the industry. People see me as me, especially after 'I'm A Celebrity'.

"If I did a role, I think it would be hard for people to see me as the character."

During the reality show, Alan was impressed by her acting after they decided to pretend they only got two stars after winning all 10 during a Bushtucker Trial.

Coleen quipped at the time: "I'll do my best acting skills, you can mark me out of 10!"

After they delivered a convincing performance, Alan jokingly told her he'd land her a job on 'Corrie'.

He added: "She'll be the barmaid of the Rovers Return before you know it!"

Meanwhile, Coleen - who has sons Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass six, with Wayne - previously revealed she had been asked by ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses to go Down Under for many years, but always declined because the show didn't fit in with her schedule.

The star recently told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on ITV daytime show 'This Morning': "Year after year I get asked.

"But, it's just never been the right time with the kids and stuff that's been going on in my life and then last year I just thought, 'Why not? Why not go?'

"The worst thing was knowing that I'd have no contact with the kids or Wayne or anyone."