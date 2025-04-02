Alan Titchmarsh has praised King Charles' "boundless energy" amid his cancer journey.

Alan Titchmarsh received his CBE at Windsor Castle

The 75-year-old gardener and broadcaster received his CBE for services to horticulture and charity from the 76-year-old monarch - who he has been friends with for 40 years - at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (01.04.25) during the royal's first public engagement since his short hospital stay after experiencing "temporary side effects" from his cancer treatment.

Alan said after the investiture: "Anybody who knows him at all, who’s worked with him, is just in awe of his boundless energy – that’s without the issue that he’s had.

"He is so energetic, he’s not just a talker, he’s a doer."

Alan has been gardening for more than 60 years and is still determined to "enthuse people" to get the most out of their gardens.

He added: "It’s 61 years now that I’ve been gardening for a living, but just trying to enthuse people, share a passion and to explain how gardening is the sharp end of conservation and caring for the landscape.

"It also offers wonderful solace and peace of mind to all of us in really challenging times."

Alan is branching out into social media as he is joining TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube this month with his new show 'Gardening with Alan Titchmarsh' - which aims to help people get the most out of their garden through how-to tutorials, masterclasses and general tips and advice videos.

He said in a statement: "I'd never have guessed that I would become a 75-year-old influencer and be hosting on the world's biggest streaming platform."

The 'Love Your Weekend' presenter hopes the opportunity will enable him to inspire people of all ages across the world to get green fingers.

He added: "I've been gardening for more than 60 years, and this is the perfect place to pass on that knowledge to an international audience of all ages."

Long-form content will be published on YouTube, while snippets of the episodes will be promoted on Meta's social media brands - Facebook and Instagram - as well as TikTok.

The star said about YouTube: "[It] has become the go-to platform for people wanting to learn new skills, so where better for me to inspire new gardeners and help experienced gardeners hone their skills?"