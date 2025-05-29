Alex Jones’ car was unexpectedly turned into a "big hedge" by ‘Doctor Who’ set designers.

Alex Jones' car was unexpectedly turned into a big hedge by Doctor Who set designers

'The One Show' presenter, 48, once scrambled to get out of her home in Cardiff, Wales, at 4:30am and drive to film a TV music programme, but Alex panicked when she opened her front door and saw her yellow Volkswagen Beetle had "disappeared" as the BBC One sci-fi series shot a "period piece" in her street.

Alex explained to McFly drummer Harry Judd, 39, on their 'Binge!' podcast: "When I was living in Cardiff, where they filmed 'Doctor Who', I once had to leave at 4.30[am] in the morning to go and record a music programme that I was presenting at the time.

"It was a television programme, but we had to be in makeup at 6[am]. It was quite a drive, right? Anyway, so 4:30[am], I opened the front door, and my car disappeared, which I panic.

"But instead, there's a big hedge outside my house. What had happened was the team of 'Doctor Who' - what do you call them, like designers, had turned my car into a hedge because they were filming on the street."

Harry asked the TV star if it was a "prank", to which Alex replied: "No, so they were filming a period piece in 'Doctor Who'.

"And, of course, they didn't want any modern-looking cars on the street."

The 'All About You' hitmaker asked the former presenter of the BBC One shopping budgeting documentary series, 'Shop Well For Less': "They didn't ask your permission?"

Alex - who is set to appear in an episode of the current series of 'Doctor Who' "soon" where she had to "interview a guy" - admitted: "Well, maybe a slip of paper had come through the door.

"And so I opened the front door, no car, and then realised that my lovely yellow Beetle at the time had been turned into a hedge ...

"I just found somebody with a clipboard and said, 'Guys, I'm really sorry, but I'm going to need to move.' And they were like, 'Oh, no, what?! This is why we're filming at this time in the morning.'"