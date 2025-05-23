Alex Jones' labrador Scout "cocked his leg" at Dame Mary Berry at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

'The One Show' presenter's day at the Royal Horticultural Society's annual garden design and new plants showcase in Chelsea, London, took "a little bit of a different slant" as she and her husband Charlie Thomson took their pooch to a dog-friendly garden, created by the 'Gardeners' World' presenter Monty Don, 69, and BBC Radio 2.

However, Alex, 48, said it was a "shambles" to try and tell Scout that he can pee in one spot, but not urinate in another section of the "champagne garden".

She told McFly drummer Harry Judd, 39, on their 'Binge!' podcast: "Monty Don, this year, in partnership with Radio 2, had created a garden that was suitable for dogs.

"And so they invited a few people with dogs to bring their dog to the show. But how do you tell a labrador that you can pee here, but not here on the champagne garden? I mean, it was a shambles."

Harry asked: "Is he cocking his leg yet?"

Alex replied: "Yeah. But, sort of, not in a fully committed way ...

"He sometimes does like a full, just crouch.

"And then sometimes cocks his leg. But he'd also cocked his leg at Mary Berry. He did!

"So Charlie was with me, and it was nice, but it was manic because he was just on the lead the whole time."

Alex and Charlie's day got worse when 57-year-old BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth's pooch "really [took] against" Scout and Alex was later "pulled" by her canine while BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Scott Mills, 52, tried to interview her.

The former 'Shop Well for Less' host said: "And it was really hot. And, oh God, Sophie Raworth's dog had really taken against him.

"So, I walked into the Radio 2 garden in the morning where there was Monty and there was Scott Mills, and there was Jo Whiley, and they all had their dogs there.

"And he gets in, they're live on Radio 2. Oh, and all the dogs start barking."

Harry said: "Because of Scout?"

Alex answered: "Because - Scout doesn't bark. It's really weird. He doesn't bark.

"But he was, you know, he's the friendly annoying pup, and all the older dogs are over it.

"They're like, 'Stop trying to hump me. I'm a boy for a start!'

"So that was - and Scott interviewed me, and we got to half a sentence, and I was pulled by Scout off. And they went, 'Oh, we've lost Alex. She's gone. She's gone.'

"So, it was a lovely day. I mean, Chelsea Flower Show is my favourite event of the year. My favourite day out next to Christmas Day. But, yes, yesterday, a little bit of a different slant on it with a dog."