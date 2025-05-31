Alfie Boe for Celebrity MasterChef

Alfie Boe will compete on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’.

The 51-year-old singer will swap the stage for the kitchen as he competes against fellow celebrities, including ‘Gladiators’ star Fury (real name Jodie Ounsley), in the upcoming series with judges John Torode and Grace Dent.

A source told The Sun: "‘Celebrity MasterChef’ are confident they have one of their strongest line-ups in years, which is just what bosses wanted after all the Gregg Wallace scandal.

“Alfie Boe is a real favourite with housewives, while Fury from ‘Gladiators’ has loads of male fans and will bring in the younger demographic too.

"They’ve already filmed the series and it will air later this year."

‘RuPaul's Drag Race UK’ star Ginger Johnson, ‘Love Island’s Uma Jammeh, and Blue singer Antony Costa are also set to compete, alongside reality TV star Ashley Cain and former ‘Coronation Street’ actress Katie McGlynn.

Dent will be co-hosting hosting the show after replacing Gregg Wallace, who stepped down after being accused of misconduct last year.

Grace previously admitted it was a "dream come true" to be asked to fill the former greengrocer's shoes but she felt a slight hint of trepidation about picking up the reins.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on 'This Morning', she said: "Maybe for about 10 seconds. Now I've got those reins - no!

"It's one of those wonderful shows on British TV, and when you go out into the public, you feel that you can't eat anywhere in privacy ever again, you can't even go into a supermarket without people looking into your trolley and going, 'I can't believe she's bought that.'

"But, it was a dream come true to move to this role."

Prior to her appointment, Grace regularly appeared on the BBC cookery show as a guest judge but she highlighted how being a host is a "very different job" because it comes with the power of sending people home.

She added: "I've never sent a person home, and now I am that person, I am now the baddie - and I don't enjoy doing that."