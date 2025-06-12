Ali Bastian has spoken candidly about an experience of “mum-shaming” she endured from a fellow actress while filming.

The 43-year-old, known for her role as Becca Dean in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 2001 and 2007, revealed how she was judged for breastfeeding her daughter at 18 months.

Ali shared the story on Instagram, recalling: “I went on a job and it was the first time that I'd been away from Isla (her daughter.)

“She was a really allergic baby – we'd had about seven blue light runs with her. It had been a real nightmare. I'd breast-fed her for about two and a half years but in the middle of that, I got a job for a couple of days of filming.”

Ali continued: “I decided to do it and I got talking to a slightly older actress and I said, ‘it's the first time away from my baby.’

“She asked how old was my baby and I think I said, ‘oh 18 months,’ and she was like, ‘oh...’ I said to her I'm still breastfeeding so I'm pumping and everything and she was like, ‘oh, you are not going to be one of those mums, are you?’”

Ali described how she froze, saying: “Me being me, I just froze and I didn't say anything!”

She did not name the actress involved.

The revelation comes amid Ali’s ongoing journey following a breast cancer diagnosis in June 2024.

She underwent a mastectomy in January and was given the all-clear two months later.

In an interview with Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Ali discussed her plans to remove a tumour the size of a “tennis ball” that appeared after the birth of her eldest daughter, Isla, now five.

Ali has two daughters, Isla and Isabella, aged two, with her husband David O’Mahony.

Throughout her treatment, Ali has been praised for her openness, inspiring many with her honest updates.

She is now contemplating reconstruction surgery as she moves forward in her recovery.