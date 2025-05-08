Alison Hammond and her son Aidan have reportedly signed up for 'Celebrity Gogglebox'.

Alison Hammond set for Celebrity Gogglebox

The 'Great British Bake Off' and 'This Morning' host - who recently paired up with her 19-year-old son for BBC Two holiday show 'Florida Unpacked' - is set to work with him again, this time on the next Stand Up To Cancer charity edition of the beloved Channel 4 show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Producers were impressed by the dynamic between Aidan and his mum on their new travel show, so wanted a piece of it for 'Celebrity Gogglebox'.

"They're always looking for new duos to appear on the programme to keep it constantly feeling fresh, and, of course, fronting the 'Great British Bake Off' means she's already part of the C4 family.

"A date for the series in question has yet to be set and the other names aren't confirmed."

Alison is in demand, and she recently admitted she turned down an offer to return to the 'Big Brother' house, having rose to fame on the reality show back in 2002.

She told Magic Radio: "I just got asked and I said no. Yeah, they asked me and I said no, I wouldn't do it again. I just think I've done it, haven't I?"

Alison previously admitted that she's been "living [her] mum’s dream" during her TV career.

She lost her mother, Maria, to lung and liver cancer in 2020 - but Alison is convinced that her mum would feel proud of her and of what she's managed to achieve in her career.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “'This Morning' was always a staple in our family home growing up.

"It’s so bittersweet to know that this has happened and she’s not here to see.

"Having said that, I do still feel her presence. It feels like my mum is still looking out for me in a strange way."

Alison's mum was always a supportive influence in her life, and the presenter even described Maria as her "number one fan".

Alison - who was actually the second housemate to be evicted from the 'Big Brother' house back in 2002 - shared: "When I was younger she’d be the one getting out all the old video tapes showing everyone.

"She was totally my number one fan and was always mega proud of me. In a way I’m living my mum’s dream."