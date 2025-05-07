Alison Hammond has said that her boyfriend David Putman is very supportive of her and loves what she does.

Alison Hammond's boyfriend loves that she is famous

The 50-year-old presenter went public with her 27-year-old boyfriend - who is a Russian masseur and model - in April last year when she posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

Despite their age gap, Alison has shared that he is very supportive of her and her career on the small screen.

She told Heat magazine: "He loves it. He just supports me. Anybody who I bring into my life supports me and whatever I do. They're so happy for me.

"I don't like to go into detail about him, because it's my private life, and I want to respect his life as well. But you know I'm loved-up, everyone knows that!"

When asked about whether she would like to get married, the 'This Morning' star didn't rule it out.

She said: "I'd never say no. I might marry myself..."

The star is hosting the new BBC series 'Alison Hammond's Big Weekend', where she accompanies some of the most famous names in the UK for 48 hours, and enjoyed getting to see a "different side" to the likes of comedian Jimmy Carr, actor Luke Evans and former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

When asked what it was like to spend a weekend with all these celebrities, Alison said: "You really get to see a different side to all of them. You get to see stuff that you would never see, like them arguing with their mum or bantering with their kids or partner.

"And you get to see what their passions are and what they love doing. Me and Jimmy Carr went for an ice bath together. And Luke Evans is really into horse riding.

"I learned how to horse ride - I've never ridden a horse in my life. I started off on a mechanical horse and it's the most comical scene you'll ever see. I should have put a sports bra on!"