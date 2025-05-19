'Gavin and Stacey' star Alison Steadman wants the sitcom to return as a film.

Alison Steadman wants Gavin and Stacey to return as a film

The 78-year-old actress played Pam Shipman, the mother of titular character Gavin Shipman (Mathew Horne), for the BBC comedy's entire 17-year run.

The 2024 Christmas special was billed as 'The Finale' and over 19 million people watched to see if Smithy and Nessa - played by writers James Corden and Ruth Jones, respectively - would finally get together for good.

Alison though thinks 'Gavin and Stacey' could make a comeback and she believes James and Ruth could create an amazing, and hilarious, film.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, Alison said: "I'd love it if a film of 'Gavin and Stacey' came up. If it did I'd definitely be up for that.

"I think it would work as a film, too. Ruth Jones and James Corden are such brilliant writers. I'm sure they could make it work."

Despite Alison's wish, Ruth has ruled out bringing back the beloved characters.

Speaking in an interview after she won the BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy for 'Gavin and Stacey', the 58-year-old actress-and-screenwriter said: "You don’t really want to see Smithy and Nessa in that domestic set-up.

"The whole joy of them was that kind of ‘will they, won’t they?’, and you know, do you really want to see Nessa and Smithy talking about putting the bins out? You don’t really.”

And in a recent interview with Woman and Home magazine, Ruth ruled out reviving 'Gavin and Stacey' because she and James believe 'The Finale' was the perfect swansong and that was proved by the reaction of fans to the last episode.

She said: "The final episode of Gavin and Stacey was a beautiful ending to a wonderful journey. It was great that it ended the way it did. I’m delighted with how it went down. We couldn’t have done it any better, in a way, or any differently. People were very satisfied with the end, which was important."

Alison's co-star Larry Lamb - who plays Pam's husband Mick Shipman - also agrees with her idea to make a 'Gavin and Stacey' film, because a big screen version would attract millions of cinema goers.

Larry, 77, previously said: "I don't know why you don't take the show, reorganise all the contracts and put it in the cinema.

"You'd have 35 million people going to see it. You'd make all the money over again."