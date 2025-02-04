Alison Steadman injured her hand and leg after a painful fall in a Dubai restaurant.

Alison Steadman had a painful fall

The 78-year-old 'Gavin and Stacey' actress - who was in a wheelchair briefly after the accident - was having a dinner in the Dubai desert when she tripped and "crashed down on concrete".

Speaking at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, she recalled: “There were beautiful seats laid out and a buffet.

"I went to get some pudding. I was walking along a concrete walkway that was not 100 per cent smooth.

“I tripped and it felt like I went up in the air about 5ft and then just crashed down on concrete.

"It was absolutely horrible. I landed on this foot and this hand and was in absolute agony.”

Alison was left baffled after medics turned up and immediately asked if she'd fallen from a camel.

She added: "I said, 'What camel? I didn't fall off a camel!' "

Alison reprised her role as Pam Steadman - who the mother of Gavin (Mathew Horne) - in the recent 'Gavin and Stacey' finale over Christmas.

She found out that the show's creators Ruth Jones and James Corden wrote the character Pam especially for her after they worked with her on ITV series 'Fat Friends', and she previously admitted it has been one of the highlights of her illustrious acting career.

Appearing on ITV's 'Loose Women' in December, she said: "I feel so lucky that I worked with Ruth and James on 'Fat Friends' years ago.

"They decided to write the series and wrote that part of Pamela for me. I was so thrilled. She's such a great character to dive into."

She explained that filming the upcoming episode was very special because it felt as though she was reuniting with her family due to close bonds between the cast, which also includes Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon and Joanna Page, who plays Stacey.

She added: "It was brilliant, it was wonderful, we do feel like a big family - 17 years ago, was the first series. It was so good to be back together, we were all chatting and hugging each other."