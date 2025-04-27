Amanda Holden got relationship tips from her new TV show.

The 54-year-old presenter - who has daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, with spouse Chris Hughes - can next be seen presenting Netflix's 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' alongside Paul C. Brunson and she took on board some of the dating expert's advice for the contestants to apply to her own 17-year marriage.

She told Fabulous magazine: “Paul, our love guru, has such a good insight into relationships.

“So I really listened when he was talking to the couples. It’s so funny because Chris flew out with the girls so I could see them, and I did some of Paul’s exercises with Chris, and I was really nice to him!

“Paul said: ‘I love your relationship with your husband and your children. I can see how close you are. I can see Chris is like your best friend.

"You tell him everything, you include him in everything. I’ve learned from you.’ Chris and Paul got on really well, too – they talked about football most of the time. It was brilliant for them to meet.”

Amanda admitted landing a Netflix series was a "dream come true".

She said: “Having a Netflix show was a dream come true for me. Who doesn’t want to work for a streamer?

"Everything feels a bit bigger and a bit glossier because it has to work on a global level."

The programme was filmed in Mallorca and follows eight couples trying to figure out if they can fix their relationships after at least one of them cheated, and Amanda teased there is a lot of "drama".

She said: “Oh my gosh, the drama is unbelievable.

“The way it plays out, you couldn’t have written it better. The emotions are high. Every single episode has a huge cliffhanger. And, obviously, there are characters in there that you’ll love and hate.”

Meanwhile, the former 'Cutting It' star thinks it is "wonderful" to still be a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent' after so many years, but she never takes her job for granted.

She said: “'Britain’s Got Talent' is a gift from the gods. I never expected to be doing it 18 years later. It’s wonderful to have been allowed to stay on it for all that time.

"And I think Alesha [Dixon], KSI and Bruno Tonioli are all super judges, while Simon Cowell is the king of reinvention, so if he didn’t like it, he’d have no problems chucking us all off.

"Our contracts aren’t a given, and I’m always super-grateful when I’m asked back. I’ve got other things going on, but it’s still one of my favourite gigs of the year. I just go: ‘Aren’t I lucky?’”