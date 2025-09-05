Andrew Lincoln's teenage children "haven't talked" to him after he filmed a naked shower scene for his new TV show.

Andrew Lincoln has filmed a naked shower scene and his kids aren't happy about it

The Walking Dead star strips off for a saucy scene in new ITV thriller Coldwater and he's admitted he had an awkward conversation with Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 15, before the footage aired on TV and the teens weren't happy about it.

He told The Times newspaper: "Look, I’m just thrilled that people are still asking me to get naked at 50 ...

"I said to Arthur: 'How would you feel about me pleasuring myself on national television?’ And he said: 'What do you think?’

"My children haven’t talked to me since I did the job. My son just said: 'Can you just not have waited for three years until I was through school?'"

In the interview, Andrew also opened up about the difficulties he faced raising his kids with wife Gael Anderson while he was filming his hit zombie TV show The Walking Dead in the US.

He explained: "As I see it I just had a protracted time away. It started at only four and a half months [per year] and then, as the show grew, it turned into eight months.

"And then I’d have to do press on top of that, so I only spent two and a half months back in the UK. The kids went to school in America [as well] - we just kept them in school. They didn’t know that there were summer holidays."

Andrew previously admitted he turned down a number of major movie roles while he was making The Walking Dead because he didn't want to spend too much time away from his wife and children.

Speaking to Collider, Andrew said: "I have a young family and the industry is littered with people that don't make it as a family. And I spent eight months away from them for a lot of their childhood.

"It was becoming more unbearable so basically, when I was home, I was playing catch-up as a parent, as a husband and as a father."

Andrew didn't feel bad about rejected the roles because he felt many were too similar to the zombie show.

He added: "And also, unfortunately what you have to do is you have to change people’s perceptions of what you’re able to do as an actor.

"And so a lot of the scripts I was receiving were great scripts, but they were action and they were horror and I was waiting for the right stories to chime ... "