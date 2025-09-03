Angela Scanlon found Strictly Come Dancing to be more painful than childbirth.

Angela Scanlon starred on the BBC show in 2023

The 41-year-old TV presenter starred on the BBC show in 2023, reaching the quarter-final stage, but Angela found it to be a physically demanding experience.

Speaking on her Get A Grip podcast, Angela shared: "I’ve had two children without pain relief, and would do that ten times over in a day than have raw, bleeding blisters."

Angela recalled struggling to put on her dancing shoes during her time on the show, because she was in so much pain.

The presenter - who has daughters Ruby and Marnie with husband Roy Horgan - explained: "You have to put the goddamn shoes on and do a Viennese waltz – my heels have never had so much action.

"You put a plaster on and, because you’re sweating like a donkey, it falls off. You put socks on with your ball-room shoe and you’re still rub-a-dubbing. You’re raw."

Meanwhile, Angela explained earlier this year that she needs to have "something private" in her life.

The TV star said that as someone in the public eye, there are fans who want to see "every aspect" of her life - but she has to keep something to herself.

She told the Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine: "I think having something that's private is really important for me.

"To be able to have that dense of separation is nice. When you're in the public eye, there's this sense of people really wanting to see every part of your life and I totally understand that because I have the same thing. I want to see inside the fridges of the people I follow.

"But it's striking a balance and, for me, there is something really important about being able to come home, close the door and know that this is real life. Particularly when things are hard, it makes me feel more grounded."

Angela added that she has a certain "protectiveness" when it comes to her family.

She said: "There's definitely a protectiveness over my family life. I'm trying to figure out what the line is there, because that's how I spend a lot of my time and it's where a lot of my stories come from that I want to talk about on the radio or the podcast."