Angela Scanlon had a “full breakdown” during a charity trek last year.

Angela Scanlon's 'full breakdown'

The 41-year-old TV presenter – who has two children with husband Roy Horgan – revealed she broke down during a during a CoppaFeel! charity trek in the Himalayas, India, last year as she worried about her ability to motivate her group of female trekkers, all of whom had battled breast cancer..

Angela – who was a team leader alongside presenter Emma Willis, entrepreneur Sara Davies and ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown – wrote on Substack: “A couple of days in - I cracked. Full breakdown. Ugly crying into my yak-themed duvet.”

She explained she thought to herself: “I can’t do this. I’m not the right person. What the actual f*** was I thinking? How arrogant was I to believe I’m equipped to hold these brilliant women at such a tender time?”

Angela also spoke about her ongoing battle with loneliness, writing: “I was lonely. Not the cute, ‘oh I miss my mates’ lonely. The hollow, I have an incredible following of 436K people on Instagram, a full family life, a busy work life and still feel like I’m shouting-into-a-void kind of lonely.

“This isn’t new. It’s a feeling that has hit me on and off for years. Maybe forever. Because technically, I’m not alone, in fact I’m rarely, if ever alone.

“I had WhatsApp groups pinging, toddlers pulling, seven year old art projects and endless questioning, DMs buzzing, meetings stacked back-to-back.”

However, Angela decided to channel for loneliness into something positive and she set up a grassroots community called Hot Messers, through which she organised 'Hot Mess Walks' where people could find a sense of community.

She said: “The kind where you turn up in joggers, cry on a bench if you need to, and nobody blinks. The kind where you don't need to filter yourself to fit.

“For the first time in a long time, I remembered that being seen – really seen – is enough.”