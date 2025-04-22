Angellica Bell, Ella Rae Wise and Patsy Palmer have been evicted from 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Triple Tuesday saw a mass exodus of the housemates on this evening's (22.04.25) live show, ahead of Friday night's (25.04.25) live finale, with Chris Hughes and Danny Beard manage to escape getting the chop after being nominated on Monday's (21.04.25) episode.

Angellica was the first housemate to exit the house on Tuesday, and admitted she was happy be the fourth evictee as she was "surprised that Big Brother even knew who [she] was.

She added: "To get a place on 'Celebrity Big Brother' was amazing. The thing is though, with me, I'm very pragmatic and I was like 'Big Brother, I'm leaving'. I knew it.

"There are some big names in there, big characters who have got huge platforms and who are talented. Who are great, everyone is wonderful.

"So I am happy to just be here. I did not even think I would last this long, so in my eyes I have won this show!"

She was followed out of the house by Ella, who cried "tears of joy" and admitted she felt "really happy to be out in the open" and able to see her loved ones again.

Ella also hit out at Chris and his closeness to JoJo Siwa, suggesting he was using the 'Dance Moms' star.

Asked why their friendship bothered her, she said: "I don't think I was bothered. I think, more so, I can spot someone when I know what they're doing and what they are going to gain from someone."

Pushed on why she found it "so irritating", she added: "Just because JoJo is a young girl.

"In the industry I know when you have latch ons and when they want to gain something from you.

"She's young and I didn't want her to be used".

The night's final evictee, Patsy, screamed with joy when her name was called.

She later explained: "I feel like this is like... It just feels so good to be out.

"But it's quite overwhelming. But thank you everyone for the reception.

"To be a part of history, I think this is the first time they've ever had a triple [eviction]."