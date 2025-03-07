Angellica Bell has reportedly signed up for 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Angellica Bell could be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house

The 48-year-old TV presenter - who unexpectedly left ITV's 'The Martin Lewis Money Show Live' in 2023 - is believed to be one of 12 housemates stepping inside the house when the reality show returns this spring.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Angellica is an excellent booking by ITV.

"She's one of the most recognisable faces in UK TV thanks to crossing over from children's TV to primetime shows like 'The One Show' and Martin Lewis.

"Angellica isn't afraid to speak her mind either. I can't imagine she will hold back if things kick off in there."

The star is set to enter the house alongside legendary Olympic decathlete Daley Thompson - who won gold at the Games in Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984 - and is tipped to cause a stir with younger housemates with his "unwoke" attitude.

A source said: "Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates.

"As someone who was at the height of his fame in the '80s, many of them will barely know who he is - but for a generation of older viewers he'll be seen as a great signing."

Other celebrities said to be joining 'Celebrity Big Brother' - which was rebooted by ITV following its axe by Channel 5 in 2018 - include 37-year-old 'Coronation Street' David Platt actor Jack P. Shepherd and 32-year-old 'Love Island' contestant Chris Hughes.

Viewers of 'The Martin Lewis Money Show Live' were left confused by Angellica's sudden exit from the programme - which she had hosted alongside the MoneySavingExpert.com founder - in 2023 but it emerged that she left after producers learned of her involvement in the Channel 5 series 'Shop Smart, Save Money', which was considered to be a conflict of interest.

ITV said in a statement at the time: "Angellica is not working on 'The Martin Lewis Money Show Live', however, the relationship with her remains amicable and we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes."