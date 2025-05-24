Anita Dobson struggled to keep her ‘Doctor Who’ character’s secret identity under wraps.

Anita Dobson struggled to keep secret Doctor Who identity under wraps

The 76-year-old actress has been playing the kind and unassuming Mrs Flood in the current season but had to keep the character’s alter-ego, Rani, a ruthless, renegade Time Lady, a secret.

She told The Mirror: “It was hard. You start to say a sentence and think, ‘No, I can’t go down that road.’ It was so exciting, though.”

Series creator Russell T Davies added: “She’s a classic enemy of the Doctor. Whenever you introduce any woman into any role on Doctor Who, half the internet conjects that she’s the Rani. Sometimes, you just have to go with it.”

Anita also shares the role with Archie Panjabi, who appears as a future incarnation of the Rani.

Anita said: “It was so much fun. I saw the one with Ncuti [Gatwa] and David [Tennant], when Ncuti took over as the Doctor. When I got told it was going to happen to me and Archie, I was blown away. It was more difficult than you’d think, but it was great fun.”

Meanwhile, Russell recently confirmed the season 15 ‘Doctor Who’ finale ‘The Reality War’ will air in a simultaneous worldwide premiere.

It marks a break from the early BBC iPlayer release model that had divided fans since the show became a co-production with Disney+.

Since ‘Doctor Who’s partnership with the streamer, new episodes have launched on Saturday mornings via iPlayer, hours before their evening broadcast on BBC One.

The move had raised concerns among viewers about spoilers circulating online before many could watch, diminishing the communal viewing experience long associated with the iconic science fiction series.

Russell, 61, who returned as ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner in 2023, said the finale demanded a more unified approach to its release.

He was quoted by Radio Times saying: “The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising.

“And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!”