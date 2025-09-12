Anna Williamson wants to work with Jamie Rickers again.

Jamie Rickers and Anna Williamson

The pair have not worked with each other since Toonattik - the lively weekend children's slot of GMTV, that featured a selection of cartoons from the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, as well as games - was scrapped in 2010, and Anna would love to host a TV show with her pal in the future.

Asked what sort of programme she would like to front with Jamie, Anna, 44, exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the National Television Awards at The O2 arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25): "Maybe a game show. That would be quite fun.

"It's kind of what we did really as [a Kids TV presenter].

"Jamie is one of the most gifted TV presenters, and he's been a great friend."

Anna and Jamie, 51, had so much joy in creating almost 600 shows of Toonattik.

She said: "Jamie and I filmed 573 shows of Toonattik.

"My career as a kids' TV presenter is some of my favourite days."

But the fun and games for the pair ended in 2010 when ITV took full control of GMTV - the name of the national ITV breakfast television contractor/licensee - resulting in redundancies for Anna and Jamie.

Anna continued working in TV, becoming a dating coach on E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2016.

But Jamie - who was one of the UK's most-watched children's TV presenters - stayed out of the spotlight, announcing in 2016 that he started working at Volopa as a Sales Consultant.

According to The Sun, Jamie was spotted selling facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

But even though the duo have not worked with each other for 15 years, Anna revealed the pair have remained in touch.

In 2010, Anna and Jamie were quizzed by police under anti-terrorism powers - for being dressed in combat gear and carrying children's walkie-talkies and hairdryers whilst filming a skit for Toonattik on London's South Bank.

Anna said at the time, as quoted by The Guardian: "We were filming a strand called Dork Hunters, which is to do with one of the animations we have on the show. We were out and about doing 'dork hunting' ourselves on the streets of London.

"Jamie and I were kitted out in fake utility belts, we had the whole bulletproof flak jacket thing, we've got hairdryers in our belt, a kids' £1.99 walkie-talkie, hairbrushes and all that kind of stuff, and we were being followed by a camera crew and a boom mike and we get literally pulled over by four policemen and we were issued with a warning 'under the act of terrorism'."

Jamie added: "We were stopped, not arrested, but they had to say 'we are holding you under the Anti-Terrorism Act because you're running around in flak jackets and a utility belt', and I said 'and please put spangly blue hairdryer' and he was, like, 'all right'."