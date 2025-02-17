Anton Ferdinand has "definitely lost weight" by doing 'Dancing on Ice'.

The 39-year-old former footballer is currently competing in the ITV1 competition alongside professional partner Annette Dytrt and lamented that he had started to become out of shape after retiring in 2019, but is slowly getting back on track with things.

He told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "I had a skaters bum before, I had it when I played football and this is just enhancing it!

“I've definitely lost weight. When I retired I could see my body fat going up in places where I wouldn't normally have it, you know?

“I like to think that's starting to come down a bit now but I’m nowhere near the type of fitness I had when I was playing football.

"However, I need to find what my elite fitness is now, what my thoroughbred feel is now because it's obviously not gonna be the same.

“My body ain't as robust as it was before having not trained properly for six years."

The talkSPORT pundit is currently competing against 'Springwatch' presenter Michaela Strachan, Dan Edgar of 'TOWIE' fame, 'Coronation Street' actor Sam Aston, and former 'Traitors' star Mollie Pearce, but is determined to go all the way on the series, especially after feeling as if he "lost his identity" after retiring from the pitch.

He said: "But one thing I'll always do is push myself to the end. I’ve always been like that and I'll continue to be like that.

"I think if you speak to most sports people, when they leave their sport and they're retired, they lose a part of themselves, they lose a part of their identity.

“And that definitely happened to me. "