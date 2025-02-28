'The Apprentice' contestant Dr. Jana Denzel quit the show after a comment from Lord Alan Sugar left him “really hurt”.

Dr. Jana Denzel quit The Apprentice in dramatic fashion

The Harley Street cosmetic dentistry practice owner dramatically left the BBC reality programme in Thursday's (27.02.25) episode just moments before finding out if his team had won or lost the episode five Easter Egg task, which he led as project manager.

Dr. Jana, who was vying to impress the billionaire in the hope of bagging a £250,000 investment for his business, admitted the process was not a "good fit" for him following a comment from the host stating that he had been "very quiet in the last four weeks".

He told RadioTimes.com: "A business partnership is like a marriage, it's got to be a great fit for both people.

"So I made the decision to leave the process not in episode 5, but at the end of episode 4 because [of] those comments that [Lord Sugar] said to me."

The tycoon told Dr. Jana in the previous episode: "You have been very, very quiet in the last four weeks, I haven't seen much from you. You know what, the next task, you are gonna be the project manager – like it or not."

The dentistry businessman added: "I've probably been one of the favourites to win the first few episodes, and I put a lot of positive contributions there, I just don't feel the need to brag or talk about it in the boardroom as much as others do.

"If you look at that piece of paper, you've got the numbers there.

"I thought to myself, 'Look, if right now I'm putting 100 per cent into all of these tasks and everyone else around me is seeing me and letting me lead in negotiations, in each task, and you are not. Are we a right fit? Are we going to be a good fit for business partners?'

"If he didn't make those comments, and he just said, 'Jana, I want to see you be PM next time'. Cool. [But] 'you're very, very quiet, [I] haven't heard much of you.'

"That's not true. So I think it was that, that kind of solidified my choice."

As Dr. Jana exited the boardroom, Lord Sugar said: "It’s been a pleasure having you here… you seem a stand-up fellow, I wish you well."

It was previously claimed that Dr. Jana had used racist language on one task, and the show's producers got him to do diversity training.

A spokesman for the programme said about Dr. Jana's alleged comments - where he is reported to have used the offensive term "coloured" to describe a Black person : "We were made aware of an ill-informed comment made by Jana during the process and action was taken.

"Whilst we have made it very clear to Jana that his use of language was not acceptable, we are confident there was no ill-intent behind it and the concerns of all parties involved have been addressed and resolved."