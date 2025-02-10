Arabella Chi has become "obsessed" with 'Love Island: All Stars'.

Arabella Chi is loving the ITV show

The 33-year-old model - who starred on 'Love Island' back in 2019 - is backing her pal Elma Pazar and partner Sammy Root to win the current series of the ITV show.

Arabella told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I’m good friends with Elma so I was really happy when Sammy came in for Elma – it’s exactly what she needed.

"She put a lot into Ronnie [Vint] but I actually think Sammy is a better match for her, so it’s all worked out really well.

"I’d love to see them win. We’ll definitely be going for a catch-up when she gets home."

On the other hand, Arabella has criticised Curtis Pritchard for distancing himself from Ekin-Su Culculoglu, before showing an interest in Danielle Sellers.

Arabella reflected: "I was in the villa with Curtis during my first series and I do think he’s being genuine because he did say at the beginning he was worried he’d rushed into things with Ekin-Su and sometimes you do need a test in there.

"But he shouldn’t have said he was closed off and then not been closed off because that’s just going to hurt the other person. He went about it the wrong way."

Arabella met her partner Billy Henty in 2024 and the loved-up couple are now expecting their first child together.

The model has been amazed by how quickly things have developed over the last year.

Arabella - who previously starred on 'Love Island: All Stars' - shared: "If you’d told me this time last year I’d be expecting a baby with the love of my life, I wouldn’t have believed it at all.

"I know I’m not a mum yet, so it’s not a proper Mother’s Day this year, but I still feel like I’m a mum even though she’s not born yet. Because she’s growing in me and I can feel her - I definitely feel like a mum already."