Arabella Chi has welcomed her first child.

Arabella Chi welcomes first child

The 34-year-old ‘Love Island’ star and her businessman boyfriend Billy Henty are now the proud parents to a baby girl after Arabella gave birth earlier this month.

She shared a black-and-white picture of the tot on Instagram and wrote: “Our worlds are complete. Gigi Harper Henty. 20/05/2025 6.2 lbs.”

Arabella’s famous friends took to the comment section to congratulate her, with Claudia Fogarty writing: “Aww congratulations gorgeous girl she is just beautiful. sending lots of love to you both xxxx.”

Lucinda Strafford wrote: “congratulations bby !!! she’s beautiful xxx” and Liberty Poole said: “Gorgeous name. really suits you and her. congrats beaut !!! Xxx.”

Arabella announced her pregnancy back in December, when she posted a picture of her bump on Instagram and wrote: "Dreams do come true ... Baby Henty due May 2025

"You already make our hearts full and we can't wait to meet you little one [heart emoji] (sic)"

In her Instagram photos, Arabella - who went public with her romance last year - posed in a two-piece bikini on a beach.

The model also proudly displayed her baby scan picture and her positive pregnancy test.

Arabella and Billy went public with their romance a just months before the pregnancy announcement, but a source previously claimed that they'd been dating for months prior to that.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "Arabella has made no secret of wanting to find the one and it looks like Billy could be that man.

"He's clever, handsome and has a jet setting lifestyle, which she loves. It was a big step putting him on her socials - she didn’t tag him but she’s happy for people to see her happy and in love."