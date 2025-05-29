Sam Thompson's autism diagnosis came as a "relief" to the TV star.

Sam Thompson has been diagnosed with autism

The 32-year-old TV personality was diagnosed with the neurodevelopmental condition around two years ago, but Sam is trying to "look at the positive side of things".

He told MailOnline: "The diagnosis of [autism and ADHD] came as a relief to be honest. I am 32 now so I’ve had a good couple of years to navigate life after the diagnosis.

"Of course, it’s hard, but I do everything I can to look at the positive side of things, and how it makes me unique."

Despite this, Sam believes his autism has added an "extra layer of difficulty" to his upcoming appearance at Soccer Aid.

The TV star also confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the support he's received in recent times.

He shared: "I’ve received so many messages this week about my autism and honestly, it’s touched me so much. It’s also made me so emotional coming just before my Match Ball Mission for Soccer Aid, which starts on Monday next week. Reading all of the DM’s and kind comments has been overwhelming.

"I was diagnosed with ADHD when I was 30, then autism just after this - I’ve been proud of this and spoken many times before about how I see it as a superpower."

Sam is ready to embark on a four-day mission of running and cycling over 260 miles to take the Soccer Aid ball from London to Manchester, ahead of the Soccer Aid game on June 15.

The TV star expects the experience will test him "mentally and physically".

He said: "I recently announced that I’m attempting an epic challenge to raise money for UNICEF’s work supporting children around the world. This is going to test me both mentally and physically.

"Having ADHD and autism has added a layer of difficulty to my training for the Match Ball Mission, where I am going to be running and cycling over 260 miles from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford.

"On top of the gruelling physical challenge of the daily marathons and cycles, I will need to mentally dig deep to make it to the finish line.

"Autism can increase my anxiety in social situations, which naturally is always tricky, and often I do like my alone time. I won’t be able to have much, if any of that, on the challenge!"