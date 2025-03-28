'Baby Reindeer' leads the BAFTA TV Awards nominations with eight nods.

Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer leads the nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards

The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises have been announced with the hit Netflix drama leading the charge.

The show is shortlisted for best limited drama while star and creator Richard Gadd is up for the best actor and writing prizes, while co-stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau are both in contention for the supporting actress award.

Elsewhere, there are six nominations apiece for the acclaimed ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office', Disney+'s 'Rivals' and Apple TV+'s 'Slow Horses'.

Ant and Dec ('Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway'), Claudia Winkleman ('The Traitors') and Stacey Solomon ('Sort Your Life Out') are nominees in the best entertainment performance category.

In the best leading actress field, Anna Maxwell Martin ('Until I Kill You'), Billie Piper ('Scoop'), Lola Petticrew ('Say Nothing'), Marisa Abela ('Industry'), Monica Dolan ('Mr Bates vs The Post Office') are all up for the prize.

Meanwhile, David Tennant ('Rivals'), Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses'), Lennie James ('Mr Loverman'), Martin Freeman ('The Responder') and Toby Jones ('Mr Bates vs The Post Office') will take on Gadd for the best actor accolade.

In the comedy performance categories, Ruth Jones is in the running for the final episode of 'Gavin and Stacey' – although there is no nomination for her co-star James Corden.

Almost half of the nominees in the performance categories – 21 of 44 – have received their first BAFTA TV Awards nomination, including Danny Dyer ('Mr Bigstuff'), Lolly Adefope ('The Franchise') and Nicola Coughlan ('Big Mood').

Shows shortlisted for best drama including 'Blue Lights', 'Sherwood', 'Supacell' and 'Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light'.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: "2024 was a standout year for television, testified by the 134 brilliant programmes nominated by BAFTA members.

"The power of television to drive national conversation, to tap into the stories of public interest, and to inspire societal change, is second to none."

The BAFTA Television Awards with P+O Cruises will take place on Sunday 11 May and are to be hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

BAFTA TV awards 2025 full list of nominations:

Drama Series:

'Blue Lights' (BBC One)

'Sherwood' (BBC One)

'Supacell' (Netflix)

'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' (BBC One)

Limited drama:

'Baby Reindeer' (Netflix)

'Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC One)

'Mr Bates vs the Post Office' (ITV1)

'One Day' (Netflix)

International:

'After The Party' (Channel 4)

'Colin From Accounts' (BBC Two)

'Say Nothing' (Disney+)

'Shogun' (Disney+)

'True Detective: Night Country' (Sky Atlantic)

'You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack' (Netflix)

Leading actress:

Anna Maxwell Martin – 'Until I Kill You' (ITV1)

Billie Piper – 'Scoop' (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew – 'Say Nothing' (Disney+)

Marisa Abela – 'Industry' (BBC One)

Monica Dolan – 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' (ITV1)

Sharon D Clarke – 'Mr Loverman' (BBC One)

Leading actor:

David Tennant – 'Rivals' (Disney+)

Gary Oldman – 'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+)

Lennie James – 'Mr Loverman' (BBC One)

Martin Freeman – 'The Responder' (BBC One)

Richard Gadd – 'Baby Reindeer' (Netflix)

Toby Jones – 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' (ITV1)

Female performance in a comedy:

Anjana Vasan – 'We Are Lady Parts' (Channel 4)

Kate O'Flynn – 'Everyone Else Burns' (Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope – 'The Franchise' (Sky Comedy)

Nicola Coughlan – 'Big Mood' (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones – 'Gavin and Stacey' (BBC One)

Sophie Willan – 'Alma's Not Normal' (BBC Two)

Male performance in a comedy programme:

Bilal Hasna – 'Extraordinary' (Disney+)

Danny Dyer – 'Mr Big Stuff' (Sky Comedy)

Dylan Thomas-Smith – 'G'Wed' (ITV2)

Nabhaan Rizwan – 'Kaos' (Netflix)

Oliver Savell – 'Changing Ends' (ITV1)

Phil Dunning – 'Smoggie Queens' (BBC Three)

Supporting actor:

Ariyon Bakare – 'Mr Loverman' (BBC One

Christopher Chung – 'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis – 'Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light' (BBC One)

Jonathan Pryce – 'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III – 'Eric' (Netflix)

Sonny Walker – 'The Gathering' (Channel 4)

Supporting actress:

Jessica Gunning – 'Baby Reindeer' (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson – 'Rivals' (Disney+)

Maxine Peake – 'Say Nothing' (Disney+)

Monica Dolan – 'Sherwood' (BBC One)

Nava Mau – 'Baby Reindeer' (Netflix)

Sue Johnston – 'Truelove' (Channel 4)

Entertainment:

'The 1% Club' (ITV1)

'Michael McIntyre's Big Show' (BBC One)

'Taskmaster' (Channel 4)

'Would I Lie To You?' (BBC One)

Entertainment performance:

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' (ITV1)

Claudia Winkleman – 'The Traitors' (BBC One)

Graham Norton – 'The Graham Norton Show' (BBC One)

Joe Lycett – 'Late Night Lycett' (Channel 4)

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett – 'Rob and Romesh Vs' (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon – 'Sort Your Life Out' (BBC One)

Scripted comedy:

'Alma's Not Normal' (BBC Two)

'Brassic' (Sky Max)

'G'Wed' (ITV1)

'Ludwig' (BBC One)

Specialist factual:

'Atomic People' (BBC Two)

'Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story' (National Geographic)

'Children of the Cult' (ITV1)

'Miners' Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain' (Channel 4)

Reality:

'Dragons' Den' (BBC One)

'The Jury: Murder Trial' (Channel 4)

'Love Is Blind' (Channel 4)

'The Traitors' (BBC One)

Current affairs

'Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza' (BBC)

'Maternity: Broken Trust' (ITV1)

'State of Rage' (Channel 4)

'Ukraine's War: The Other Side' (ITV1)

Shortform:

'Brown Brit' (Channel 4)

'Peaked' (Channel 4)

'Quiet Life' (BBC Three)

'Spud' (BBC Three)

Factual entertainment:

'In Vogue: The 90s' (Vogue Studios, Disney+)

'Race Across The World' (BBC One)

'Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour' (BBC Two)

'Sort Your Life Out' (BBC One)

Factual series:

'American Nightmare' (Netflix)

'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dream on Tour' (BBC One)

'The Push: Murder on the Cliff' (Channel 4)

Live event coverage:

'D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen' (BBC One)

'Glastonbury 2024' (BBC Two)

'Last Night of The Proms' (BBC Two)

News coverage:

'BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special' (BBC One)

'Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya' (Channel 4)

'Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform's Campaign' (Channel 4)

Single documentary:

'Hell Jumper' (BBC Two)

'Tell Them You Love Me' (Sky Documentaries)

'Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods' (BBC Two)

'Undercover: Exposing The Far Right' (Channel 4)

Soap:

'Casualty' (BBC One)

'Coronation Street' (ITV1)

'EastEnders' (BBC One)

Sport:

Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport)

Wimbledon (BBC Sport)

Daytime:

'Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure' (BBC Two)

'Loose Women' (ITV1)

'Morning Live' (BBC One)

'Richard Osman's House of Games' (BBC Two)

Children's non-scripted:

'BoosNoo!' (Sky Kids)

'FYI investigates: Disability and Me' (Sky Kids)

'Operation Ouch!' (CBBC)

'Reu and Harper's Wonder World' (Channel 5)

Children's scripted:

'CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe' (CBeebies)

'Horrible Histories' (CBBC)

'Ready Eddie Go!' (Sky Kids)

'Tweedy and Fluffy' (Channel 5)

P+O Cruises Memorable moment:

'Bridgerton' – The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix)

'Gavin and Stacey: The Finale' – Smithy's wedding, where Mick stands up (BBC One)

'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' – Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV1)

'Rivals' – Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+)

'Strictly Come Dancing' – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to 'You'll Never Walk Alone' (BBC One)

'The Traitors' – "Paul isn't my son... but Ross is!" (BBC One)