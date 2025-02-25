Robert Carlyle has received the first script for new TV series 'The Blade Artist'.

The 63-year-old actor is best known for playing sociopathic character Begbie in 1996 movie 'Trainspotting', based on the book by Irvine Welsh.

Robert has previously spoken about reprising the role in 'The Blade Artist' - based on another of Irvine’s tomes - and in a new update, the star admitted the production is "getting there", but it is moving forward at "baby steps".

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: "It'll be a six, one-hour show. We've got the first script.

"So, it's baby steps, but we're getting there."

The 'Full Monty' actor has promised fans there is plenty of "chaos" in the upcoming TV series, which will see Begbie - who he also played in 2017 movie sequel 'T2 Trainspotting' - living in California only for his son to die back home in Scotland, resulting in Begbie returning to his homeland.

Speaking about the series, Robert said: "It's the further adventures of Begbie, basically.

"When you join the story he has discovered art in prison.

"He's married his art therapist in prison.

"So he's come out of prison, he lives in California, and he's got a life.

"But then he gets a phone call from home saying his son's been murdered.

"He goes back and it spirals. I cannot tell you the chaos."

Irvine previously admitted it was an "understatement" to say he is "excited" about the series.

He told Deadine.com: "Begbie is Begbie and Robert is the long-term friend and collaborator who inspirationally brought the character to life with his incendiary portrayal.

"To say I’m excited at us reuniting creatively on this project is obviously something of an understatement."