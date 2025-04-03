'Bergerac' actor Lee Montague has died aged 97.

John Nettles and Cecile Paoli in Bergerac

The BAFTA-winning star was best known for appearing in the classic crime drama as Henri Dupont in several episodes between 1983 and 1987 and his other TV credits included 'Jekyll and Hyde', 'Casualty' and 'Waking the Dead'.

Montague's career spanned six decades, with his first role coming in the 1952 film 'Moulin Rouge'.

The star – whose real name was Leonard Goldberg - also appeared on the big screen in 'The Secret of Blood Island', 'Brother Sun' and 'The Legacy'.

Montague made history in 1965 as the first storyteller in the BBC children's show 'Jackanory' and went on to narrate 15 episodes.

'Monty Python' legend Sir Michael Palin has led the tributes to Montague, saying: "Very sad to hear that I shall not see Lee again. He was such good company, wise and experienced, empathetic, funny. It was always a pleasure to share a stage with him."

Robert Lindsay, who featured opposite the actor in the 1980s TV series 'Seconds Out', said: "I'm devastated as I regarded Lee as my theatrical Dad and I have kept in touch with him over many years."

Montague enjoyed an extensive stage career with credits in the 1971 production of 'Who Saw Him Die' on London's West End as well as roles on Broadway in 'The Climate of Eden' (1952) and 'Entertaining Mr. Sloane' (1965).

Away from acting, Montague was known as the saviour of Keats Library in London.

When Camden Council announced it was closing the venue in 2011, he formed a committee of neighbours to establish the Keats Community Library Charity – which continues to run today.

Montague was made President for Life and penned scripts for several actors to perform at fundraisers – including Palin.

Stephen Bobasch, Chair of Keats Community Library, said: "Lee was a lovely person and modest about his career, and he was so well read. He did so much for the community.

"We were touched by the lovely comments we have received from distinguished performers and writers as well as his friends and neighbours. He will be greatly missed."

Montague is survived by two children, whom he shared with his late wife Ruth Goring.

The couple were married for 67 years until her passing in 2023.